Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections.

Lowest:

Martin’s Food Catering – 86

3782 Glenburee Memphis, TN 38109

Violations include: owner did not know how to use test strips and use of bleach, no sanitizer on unit, thermometers are not working in the freezer or cooler, no test strips on site, exterior of equipment is dirty, shelving loose from ceiling, permit expired.

It’s Taylor Made Delicious BBQ (Mobile Unit) – 86

7499 Richmond Rd. Memphis, TN 38125

Violations include: person in charge does not know how to use test strips, no employee illness policy present, single service items not stored inverted, rusty lower shelving in prep area, food residue present on warmers, wood beam in ceiling is not painted or stained.

Takashi – 89

1680 Union Ave. Memphis, TN 38104

Violations Include: no hand towels, unlabelled spray bottles, food items stored on floor of walk-in freezer, improperly stored wiping cloths, ice scoop stored in ice, improper utensil stored in dry goods.

100s:

Dynamic Duo

1347 Faxon Memphis, TN 38104

Flavored and Favored (Mobile Unit)

3336 Spring Shadow Dr. Memphis, TN 38118

Highlander Pub

78 N Main St. Collierville, TN 38017

Max’s Sports Bar

115 G.E. Patterson Ave. Memphis, TN 38105

Memphis Queen #3

45 Riverside Dr. Memphis, TN 38103

The Pocket

115 Union Ave. Memphis, TN 38103

Taqueria El Guero (Mobile Unit)

7023 Trexel Cove Memphis, TN 38133

Wet Willie’s

209 Beale St. memphis, TN 38103