Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here.

Lowest:

El Toro Loco Mexican Bar & (Grill) – 80

2617 Poplar Ave. Memphis, Tn 38112

Violations Include: Used cutting boards are worn out and discolored. Raw chicken and tomato are over 41F. Food items are not labeled in the walk-in cooler and freezer. Several food items stored on the floor in dry storage. No hair restraint for food workers. Wiping cloths are stored throughout the kitchen. Dirty dishes found in three compart sink before opening. Cooler/freezer unit rusting and chipping off wall.

Backlot Sandwich Shop – 90

265 S. Front Ste 200 Memphis, Tn 38103

Violations Include: No date marking observed on some leftover foods No date marking observed on items in reach-in cooler on the front line. Squeeze bottles need labeling. Single-use items were observed stored on the floor. Interior of ovens needs cleaning Grill needs cleaning. Stovetop needs cleaning. Exterior of storage drawers need cleaning Ventilation hood needs cleaning

Fannie Luo’s – 93

500 Tennessee St. Suite #166 Memphis, Tn 38103

Violations Include: Thermometer needed in deep freezer. Food containers need labeling. Plates stored upright. Single-use items observed stored on the floor. Prep table bottom shelf needs cleaning. Interior and exterior of prep cooler need cleaning. Waffle makers need cleaning. Floor in walk-in refrigerator needs cleaning. Facility should be decluttered Floor needs cleaning

Crave Coffee Bar – 94

11615 Hwy 70 Arlington, Tn 38002

Violations Include: No hair restraint for food workers. Wet cloths not stored in sanitizer water. Coffee filters not stored in protective covering. Too many grooves in cutting board. Cooking equipment, floor, walls, ceiling, and vent hood filters not properly cleaned. Mops and brooms weren’t hanging up.

100s:

Crosstown Catering Kitchen

1350 Concourse Ave Memphis, Tn 38104

Tokyo Grill (Bar)

5848 Winchester Rd Memphis, Tn 38115

Hometown Nutrition

7424 Hwy 64 Suite 116 Memphis, Tn 38133

Longhorn Steakhouse #5336 – Bar

3581 S. Houston Levee Rd. Collierville, Tn 38017

Sun Studio Cafe

710 Union Ave. Memphis, Tn 38103

Chuck’s Wagon Food Truck

4026 Twin Lakes Dr Memphis, Tn 38128

Lenny’s # 152

3750 Hacks Cross Suite 103 , 38125

Huey’s Southwind

7825 Winchester Ste 101 Memphis, Tn 38125

Huey’s Southwind – Bar

7825 Winchester Ste 101 Memphis, Tn 38125

Half Shell, The – Bar

7825 Winchester Suite 122 Memphis, Tn 38125

Side Porch Steak House (Bar)

Stage Rd Memphis, Tn 38134

Genuine Foods

2230 Corry Rd Memphis, Tn 38106