Lowest:



La Quinta Inn (Hotel) – 66 improved to 71

1236 Primacy Parkway Memphis, TN 38119

Violations include: no hot water throughout the hotel (corrected), mold found inside 6th floor ice machine, plastic knife found on fire extinguisher near room 502, 5th floor fire extinguisher expired in September 2021, smoke detector hanging from wall near room 421, smoke detectors out in room 500, emergency lights burnt out on 6th floor, smoke detector not working in rooms 514-516, exit sign placed in middle of hall does not point to an exit, trash found in east stairwell 4th floor, shower rods loose in room 622 and 220, dusty air conditioning vents in 622, lights out between rooms 505 and 507, 519 and 521, 606 and 608, lamp out in 622, mold and dust found in air vent near room 423 and back elevator, hole found in door to bathroom in room 415, stained and burnt mattress in 220, mattress pad was dusty and pillows were stained in room 622, buildup present in ice inside mini fridge inside 408, fire retardant curtain in 220 has a hole in it, floor of room 220 was stained, mold is peeling in the laundry room, wallpaper peeling in 407 and 506, mold found in ceiling of 415



Ben Yay’s – 71

51 South Main Street Memphis, TN 38103

Violations include: employee observed handling ready-to-eat foods with bare hands, no paper towels by hand washing sink, raw chicken stored above raw salmon in refrigerator, cutting boards needs replacing, ice machine needs cleaning, no date marking on leftovers in reach inside refrigerator, no labelling observed, employee observed without hair restraint, brooms improperly stored, squeeze bottle tops need cleaning, stove top needs cleaning, ceiling tiles are dusty, exterior of frier needs cleaning, men’s restroom does not have adequate hot water supply, walls and floors need cleaning, most recent inspection not posted, compliance with the TN Non-Smokers Act



The Crescent Club – 85

6075 Poplar Ave Memphis, TN 38119

Violations include: Ice machine needs cleaning – must be rinsed, washed and sanitized, food improperly held above 41°F inside prep cooler, ice scoop stored improperly on plate next to ice machine, flatware stored improperly, several cutting boards need to be replaced, rinse temperature gauge is inaccurate and does not move, inadequate lighting above the stove.



Lenny’s – 85

3801 E Shelby Dr Memphis, TN 38118

Violations include: meat found with expired date, dating not done properly, no thermometer observed in prep cooler, drain flies in food prep area, employee observed not wearing hair restraint, ice scoop stored improperly on ice machine, current permit not posted, inspection report not posted.



Miccos Sno Cones – 86

9077 Poplar Ave Suite #103 Germantown, TN 38138

Violations include: no soap or paper towels at hand sink, date marking not present on fruits held longer than 24 hours, box of ice cream cones stored on the floor, wiping cloths were stored improperly on counters and at 3 compartment sink, wiping cloths must be stored in proper concentration of sanitizer solution, improperly storing single-use items in boxes on the floor, Sno Wizard machine has rusted component inside used to shave ice, back large freezer needs to be defrosted and cleaned, interior of cooler next to 3 compartment sink needs to be cleaned to remove debris, interior of freezer needs to be cleaned to remove debris, no soap in employee bathroom and toilet paper not on holder, number of light fixtures missing protective shielding, current permit not posted and currently posted one was expired, recent inspection not posted



Backyard Burgers #21– 89

6466 Poplar Ave Memphis, TN 38119

Violations include: several items being held improperly in prep cooler – needs to be below 41°F, employee observed handling food without hair restraint, ice scoop stored on wall uncovered, interior of oven needs to be cleaned, pans need to be replaced due to build up, ceiling tiles need cleaning or replacing, all lights above the stove were burned out and need to be replaced, recent inspection is not posted



Crumpy’s Downtown – 89

336 N Dunlap St Memphis, TN 38105

Violations include: soap and paper towels not provided at handwashing sink, inoperable thermometer inside freezer, employee preparing food without a hair restraint, dirty wiping cloths stored on prep table, single service cups stored on floor, ammonia test strips not provided, cooler and freezers have dirty interior, covered waste receptacle not provided in women’s restroom, no paper towels in the men’s restroom, dumpster on grass and not concrete, dirty equipment, floors, walls, and ceiling.



Little Caesar’s – 89

2105 Union Memphis, TN 38104

Violations include: observed food equipment and/or utensils in moldy and dirty warewashing areas, drying racks had an accumulation of thick dirt, three compartment sink had mold residue, observed food items stored on the floor, improper utensil storage, observed accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue and other debris on non-food contact surfaces, grease deposits observed on the floors and under equipment, food particles observed on shelving, warewashing area was not clean, non-food contact surfaces were not cleaned at a frequency to preclude dirt and soil accumulation, observed top of dumpster open and trash in the parking lot.





100s:

Chickasaw Alley Bar

3395 Galloway Ave. Memphis, TN 38122



Da Sauce Wings & Things

7020 E Shelby Drive, Suite 118 Memphis, TN 38125



Edible Arrangements

6641 Poplar Ave, Suite #105 Germantown, TN 38138



Guesthouse at Graceland (Grab & Go)

3600 Elvis Presley Memphis, TN 38115



Hog Wild East

921 S. Yates Memphis, TN 38120



MIFA – Hollywood Community Center

1650 N. Hollywood St. Memphis, TN 38108



Nutrition

11695 Highway 70, Suite 103 Arlington, TN 38002



Prohibition Lounge

4855 American Way Memphis, TN 38118



Red Koi Japanese Cuisine – Bar

5847 Poplar Ave, Suite #101 Memphis, TN 38119



Robinson Smokehouse, LLC

354 Josephine St. Memphis, TN 38111



Smurfey’s Crepes & Waffles Mobile Unit

2923 Invergarry Rd Memphis, TN 38128

