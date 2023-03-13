Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here.

Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here.

Lowest:

Coletta’s – 73

1063 S. Parkway E. Memphis, TN 38106

Violations include: employee observed switching stations without washing hands or changing gloves, raw beef stored on same refrigerator shelf as celery and cheese, bread is improperly stored in drawer with cooking utensils, boxes of food stored on floor of walk-in cooler in building #2, ice machine needs cleaning, chicken wings temperature was reading at 124° F and lasagna at 112° F, chopped bell peppers temperatures at 55° F. No date markings on cooked noodles, cooked greens and salads in the refrigerator, thermometers missing inside refrigerator, live roach observed on food prep table, employee not wearing hair restraint, wiping cloth not used properly (no bucket of sanitizing solution and employees are rinsing wet cloth in 3-compartment sink), gloves are not being used by employees properly and not switching gloves when switching stations, food prep tables and equipment not properly cleaned and starting to see buildup, facility needs to be completely cleaned and old equipment needs to be removed that is not in use.

Ashtar Gardens – 75

898 Cooper St. Memphis, TN 38104

Violations include: Manager was unable to demonstrate knowledge. employees need educating on hand washing (employees are changing stations without washing hands), raw eggs stored at bottom of refrigerator, manager and staff educated on cooling down process (observed chicken wings not being properly cooled during inspection), thermometers not present in refrigerator and freezer, food stored on the floor, plates need to be stored inverted, employees need educating on changing gloves when moving from station to station, cutting boards need to be replaced, kitchen floors were dirty.

El Mezcal Restaurant – 79

9947 Wolf River Blvd. Suite 111 Germantown, TN 38139

Violations include: Person in charge cannot demonstrate knowledge, ice machine and beverage nozzles are soiled – ice machine needs to be washed, rinsed and sanitized. Several food items are not holding at 41° F or below, observed frozen meat being held at room temperature to thaw, food storage containers must be labeled according to its contents, several food items not covered and/or on the floor, plates are improperly stored on serving line, men’s room soap dispenser is empty, stained tiles in the hallway leading to restrooms, floors need cleaning.

Broken Cup Cafe – 80

7945 Wolf River Blvd. Germantown, TN 38138

Violations include: employee did not demonstrate proper hand washing procedures, employees were observed handling ready-to-eat foods without gloves, employee observed using farm fresh eggs from personal farm (employees must use eggs and other products from approved sources), proper cooling time and temperature controls not being followed, foods were not properly cooled and have not sustained proper cold holding temperatures, proper cooling methods not being used, food items stored on the floor, employees observed not wearing hair restraint, cutting boards need replacing as they are deeply stained and have several grooves, oven is dirty, toaster oven is dirty, current permit not posted.

Mike’s Hot Wings – 82

7730 Wolf River Blvd. Germantown, TN 38138

Violations include: employee was observed not properly washing hands between changing stations, hand washing sink is not clean. Foods in the refrigerator and walk-in freezer are not separated according to type – observed raw chicken next to raw fish, cutting board needs replacing as it is deeply stained and has many grooves, microwave is not clean, gloves are not being changed between switching stations, ventilation hood above fryers needs to be cleaned, most recent inspection not posted,

Wolf River Brisket Company – 83

9947 Wolf River Blvd. Suite 101 Germantown, TN 38139

Violations include: Person in charge did not demonstrate knowledge, several hot holding food items did not reach 135° F, several cold holding food items did not reach 41° F or below, gnats observed flying in the prep area and in the back near the dishwasher, food items observed not covered that are reading room temperature, observed waffle in hot holding box that needed to be contained and covered, employees observed not wearing hair restraint, plates improperly stored on serving line, the reach-in cooler in the back is soiled on both the interior and exterior, floor is wet around the ice machine. The ceiling in the storage area, dishwashing area, and by the serving area is soiled and the floor nead the stove and hot boxes have food debris. The wall and floors in the corner by the stove has debris on it. Most recent inspection not posted.

Green Bamboo Vietnamese Restaurant – 84

990 N. Germantown Pkwy. Suite 104 Cordova, TN 38018

Violations include: improper cooling for chicken and noodles, manager needs to be educated on cooling process, several items not reaching 41° F or below, cooked chicken was not date marked, improper cooling method equipment not in use for cooling down process, improper thawing method observed for shrimp and beef bones, foods observed without labels according to its contents, frozen beef bones not covered or wrapped, employees observed without hair restraint, ice scoop stored improperly, severe ice buildup inside freezers, no test strips available, men’s restroom has stained ceiling tiles, stained ceiling tiles in the dining room.

Inspector’s note: No violations have been corrected. Some foods have been corrected but not enough to satisfy cold holding requirements. Closure letter and repeat critical violation letters will be issued. Please service equipment to ensure it will maintain proper cold holding temperature.

100s:

D’s Slice of Heaven

73 Echo Cv. Collierville, TN 38017

Da Brunch Spot

794 Cairn Creek Dr. Memphis, TN 38018

Half Shell (Bar)

7825 Winchester Rd. Suite 122 Memphis, TN 38125

Osaka (Bar)

2200 N. Germantown Pkwy. Suite 101 Cordova, TN 38018