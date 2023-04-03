Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here.

Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here.

Lowest:

Tug’s Grill – 72

51 Harbor Town Square Memphis, TN 38103

Violations include: employees observed eating on the prep line, observed employee eat at the line and switch tasks without washing hands, observed employee switching tasks without washing hands, observed stained cutting boards with deep grooves, observed no disclaimer for food items applied to consumer advisory, observed several unlabeled food bottles at the prep stations and grill areas, unlabeled containers in storage area, gnats observed near prep station, observed food items stored on the floor of the walk-in freezer, observed employees preparing food without hair restraint, observed improperly stored wiping cloth on prep line and sink divider, observed improperly stored pans above grill and dishwasher, stained ceiling tiles observed in kitchen area.

Inspector’s note: Due to priority violations a follow-up is scheduled.

Restaurante Y Panaderia Mary, INC – 76

3896 Macon Rd. Memphis, TN 38122

Violations include: employee observed handling ready-to-eat (RTE) foods with bare hands, cooked beef and cooked tomato sauce not date marked, thermometers not provided inside freezers, unlabeled food containers, RTE food items stored on the floor, several uncovered RTE food items, employees preparing food without hair restraint, dirty wiping cloth stored on prep tables, dirty pots stored on the floor, clean utensils stored haphazardly, boxed single service trays stored on floor, rusty bottom shelves of prep stable, rusty bottom shelves on prep table, dirty 3 compartment sink, dirty food containers, dirty kitchen equipment exterior, dirty interior of coolers and freezers, trash present around dumpster, trash piled on floor near exit door, dirty floors, dirty walls, lights are out inside ventilation hood, current permit not posted and must be paid immediately.

JJ Fish and Chicken – 78

2757 Kimball Ave. Suite 105 Memphis, TN 38114

Violations include: observed employee leave cooking station to go to rear storage area and not properly wash hands, hand washing station near stove does not have soap or paper towels, boxes of french fries stored on the floor of the walk-in cooler, boxes of chicken stored by the 3 compartment sink, ice machine has buildup of both pink slime and black mold, improper thawing chicken in 3 compartment sink in standing water, no thermometers present in freezers, observed employee leaving station and not properly changing gloves, deep freezers have an excess buildup of ice, non-food contact surface in rear of food prep area is not clean, dust buildup on ceiling tiles, ventilation hood light is out.

Asian Star – 83

6158 Stage Rd. Memphis, TN 38134

Violations include: cook touched broccoli with bare hands that was about to be served to customers, raw food stored over ready to eat foods, improper cooling methods, improper thawing methods – chicken sitting on counter to thaw, unlabeled containers in cooler, unlabeled sauce bottles and seasoning on cooking line, uncovered food in prep cooler, women’s restroom does not contain a waste container with a lid for sanitary napkins, ceiling tiles are dusty, grease buildup under ventilation hood.

Inspector’s Note: When I asked person in charge what their cooling down process is, he stated that they let food sit out for 1-2 hours then put it in the cooler. I educated person in charge on the proper way to conduct the cooling down method. I informed person in charge on the proper way to thaw food. When thawing food, you may place frozen food in refrigerator, microwave or leave under running water.

The Lookout at the Pyramid (Food Service) – 85

1 Bass Pro Dr. Memphis, TN 38103

Violations include: deep groves and stains observed on cutting boards, no thermometers present in prep cooler in front of grill station, observed unlabeled bottles near grills and prep area, gnats obseved in dishwashing area, uncovered food items observed on prep station cooler, improperly stored wiping cloth – stored in prep cooler near food items, improperly stored pans on stove top, no test strips available, dusty ventilation in restroom, no waste bin for sanitary products, ceiling tiles stained in dishwashing area, vent hanging, permit expired on 6/30/2019.

Yum’s Restaurant – 88

782 S. Highland St. Memphis, TN 38111

Violations include: no visible thermometers inside refrigerator, food not properly labeled once outside of original packaging, food stored on floor of walk-in freezer, ice scoop stored inside ice, improper storage of boxes in dining area during inspection, food and non-contact food surfaces are dirty with grease buildup, walls are stained and dirty, kitchen equipment is dirty and needs cleaning, facility needs to be cleaned, grease buildup present on equipment, several non-food contact surfaces are dirty with dust and grease buildup, hot water not available at hand washing sink in prep area and in kitchen area, hot water spouts do not work, bathrooms have no tissue or paper towels, men’s restroom does not work, walls and floors need to be cleaned, ceiling tiles are dirty, damaged floors present, light cover broken on ventilation and ducts are full of dust, current inspection not posted.

McDonalds’s #35027 – 88

1472 S. Trezevant St. Memphis, TN 38114

Violations include: Ice machine has buildup of pink slime and mold, slice tomatoes not at proper cold holding temperature, thermometer missing from refrigerator, employees not wearing hair restraint.

100s:

Butter Cream Bakery

5788 Stage Rd. Suite 1 Memphis, TN 38134

D’Bo’s Buffalo Wings (Bar)

4407 Elvis Presley Blvd. Memphis, TN 38116

Dim Sum 101 (Mobile Unit)

8220 Dexter Ridge Cove West Cordova, TN 38016

Fine Cooking (Mobile Unit)

4504 S. Third St. Memphis, TN 38109

Memphis Crawfish Company #2 (Mobile Unit)

14849 Fairview Ln. Byhalia, MS 38611

Mempops

1234 Ridgeway Memphis, TN 38119

Pfizer

1855 N. Shelby Oaks Dr. Memphis, TN 38134

Sleep In (Food Service)

2700 S. Perkins Memphis, TN 38118

Waffle House #317

1550 Sycamore View Rd.