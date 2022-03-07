Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here.

Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections.



Lowest:



La Quinta Inn (Food Service) – 68, improved within 3 days to 85

1236 Primacy Parkway Memphis, TN 38119



Violations include: person in charge demonstrates knowledge (corrected), no hot water at handwashing sink (corrected), bread is stored in unsanitary cooler (corrected), cooler is not properly cooling to keep boiled eggs and milk below 41 degrees (corrected), freezer is out of order, no thermometers present in milk cooler, flies present in the kitchen, coffee bags stored in bend with wasted coffee beans, muffins stored on the floor, coffee filters are dirty due to wasted beans, used wiping cloth stored in 3-compartment sink, build-up of dishes in 3 compartment sink, food equipment stored under sink, waffle iron greasy with food debris, coffee filters are stained, coffee cups are not individually wrapped, no sanitizing test strips available, cooler, freezer, and 3-compartment sink needs cleaning, no hot water present in kitchen, stains on the floor towards rear of kitchen and around sink, center light fixture is out, current inspection not posted.



Taqueria Express #3 – 73

2841 S. Perkins Rd Memphis, TN 38118



Violations include: Kitchen staff observed handling ready to eat foods without gloves, cases of food items stored on floor in dry storage, food stored on the floor in the walk in freezer, case of onions observed stored on the floor, personal drink cup observed on cutting boards, several food items not in proper cold temperature holding, chemicals observed stored next to bags of onions in dry storage area, food containers need labels, some kitchen staff observed with no hair restraints, wiping clothes improperly stored, ice scoop improperly stored, broom improperly stored, exterior of drink fountains needs cleaning, prep cooler in need of repair (not keeping foods cold), dumpster lid and door were open, floor behind cooking equipment needs cleaning, current permit not posted, and compliance with the TN Non-Smokers Protection Act.





Jr.’s Fish and Chicken – 81

3087 S. Perkins Rd. Memphis, TN 38118



Violations include: Ice machine needs cleaning, no date marking observed on items in display cooler, improper thawing of fish and shrimp, no thermometers observed in deep freezers, squeeze bottles need labelling, employee observed without hair restraint, ice scoop improperly stored, exterior and interior of walk-in freezer has ice buildup, interior of freezers need cleaning, floor in walk-in refrigerator needs cleaning, hand washing sink needs cleaning, ceiling tiles have water leak and stained, floor tiles not in good repair, compliance with the TN Non-Smokers Protection Act.



100s:



Forget Me Not

3084 Darrow St Memphis TN, 38115



MEM Pops #1-4 (Push Carts)

1243 Ridgeway Memphis, TN 38119



The Culinary Experience

5144 Riverdale Rd, Suite 110 Memphis, TN 38141



Magnolia and May Bar

718 Mt. Moriah Memphis, TN 38117



Pop’s Deli

6749 E. Shelby Drive Memphis, TN 38141



Subway #20531

9309 Poplar Ave, Suite 103 Germantown, TN 38138

