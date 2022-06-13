Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here.

Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here.

Lowest:

Heart and Soul Catering – 80

2095 Appling Rd. Memphis, TN 38134

Violations include: mold present on rice inside cooler, chicken inside cooler was 141 degrees (food goes in cooler at 70 degrees), improper date markings, thermometer broken inside reach-in cooler, food not in original containers was not labelled, exit door left open, food stored on floor inside storage and freezer, plastic containers place inside flour and meal instead of a scoop, cutting boards must be replaced – too many grooves. Oven, can opener and meat slicer all need to be washed, rinsed and sanitized, no test strips available, water leaking at faucet by commercial dishwasher – employees have to turn off water from under the sink.

Dindie’s Soul Food – 88

4375 Stage Rd. Memphis, TN 38128

Violations include: thermometers not provided inside refrigerator, presence of flies, bags of onions stored on floor, clean bowls stored upright, cardboard lined bottom shelf on prep table, chlorine test strips not provided, dirty food storage, water leaking from 3-compartment sink onto floor, large pile of trash present next to dumpster, dirty equipment exteriors, dirty walls, hole in wall, current permit must be posted and paid.

Taco Loco – 88

3970 Jackson Ave Memphis, TN 38128

Violations include: thermometers not provided inside coolers, unlabelled food containers, uncovered ready-to-eat food items, employee preparing food without hair restraint, dirty wiping cloth on prep table, chlorine test strips not provided, dirty interior of coolers, clogged hand sink, paper towels not provided in women’s restroom, dirty men’s restroom, dirty equipment exterior, stained ceiling tiles, ventahood lights need to be dimmed, current permit must be posted and paid.

Coletta’s – 90

1063 S. Parkway E. Memphis, TN 38106

Violations include: all hand sinks are properly equipped and conveniently located for employee use, paper towel holder at hand sink needs repairs, thermometers needed inside reach in coolers and freezers, wet cloths need to be stored in sanitizer water, coffee filters must be stored in protected covering in waitress area, foil pans and pots need to be stacked right side down inside kitchen, test strips needed, reach-in cooler and dishwasher needs cleaning, employee restroom door needs self closure as well as covered waste container, clean and replace stained ceiling tiles in kitchen and seating area, clean walls, floors and cooking equipment, clean ventahood filters and ventahood, keep mops and brooms stored upright and hanging, recent food permit not posted.

Buffalo Wild Wings – 90

8544 Highway 51, Suite 101 Millington, TN 38053

Violations include: cutting boards on prep cooler worn, gnats observed in drink station area, ice build up inside freezer, grease buildup on fryer and floor, trash present in dumpster area, build up on equipment.

Frida’s Restaurant – 90

1718 Madison Ave. Memphis, TN 38104

Violations include: uncovered food items inside prep cooler, improperly stored wiping cloths, improperly stored clean utensils, improperly stored single service items (carry out containers), no test strips present.

100s:

FedEx CHQ

942 S. Shady Grove Memphis, TN 38120

Frida’s Restaurant (Bar 2)

1718 Madison Ave. Memphis, TN 38104

Hyatt Place Hotel (Food Service)

9161 Winchester Memphis, TN 38138

Love Food Service

7144 Winchester Memphis, TN 38125

Popcorn Vault

2219 S. Germantown Road Suite #1 Germantown, TN 38138

Prive’ – Facility

6980 Winchester Memphis, TN 38115