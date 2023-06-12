Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here.

Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more restaurant scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here.

Lowest Scores:

El Toro Loco Mexican Bar & Grill

2617 Poplar Ave. Memphis, TN 38112

Score: 69

Violations include: Employees not washing their hands correctly; Ice machine dirty, contaminated ice was found; Floors, walls and ceilings are damaged/unclean; Food lying on the freezer floor; Hand washing sink had no soap; Proper cooling time and temperature is not being followed. See report.

Flame Ramen

1838 Union Avenue Memphis, TN 38104

Score: 82

Violations include: Food containers and squeeze bottles not labeled; Items on freezer floor; Employees not wearing hair or hairnet in the food area; Ice buildup in dirty freezer; Microwave note clean; Ceiling vents and covers in bathroom dirty; Permit expired in 2022. See report.

Belly Acres

2102 Trimble Place Memphis, TN 38104

Score: 89

Violations include: Flies in the kitchen and dining area; Employees not wearing hairnets; Water takes too long to get hot; Ceilings are dusty and need repairing.

100s

Champ’s Barbecue

5179 Water Point Driver, Memphis, TN 38141

Side Porch Steak House

5689 Stage Road Memphis, TN 38134

Poplar Tropical Shaved Ice

4971 Isabel Dr. Olive Branch, MS

901 Hot Pot and Korean BBQ

2965 N Germantown Pkwy Bartlett, TN 38133

Arteanna’s Italian Ice Inc.

2032 Sycamore View Suite 102 Memphis, TN 38134