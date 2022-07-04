Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here.

Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here.

Lowest:

CHOPZ – 90

5985 Stage Road, Suite 9 Memphis, TN 38134

Violations include: no hand soap present at front and back handwashing sinks, raw ground beef stored above read-to-eat food in refrigerator, raw eggs stored on top shelf (should be on bottom), food not properly labelled that’s no longer in original packaging, microwaves need to be washed, rinsed and sanitized, the refrigerator needs cleaning, women’s restroom trash needs a lid, dumpster door and lid left open.

Quail Ridge Golf Course – 88

4055 Altruria Rd. Bartlett, TN 38135

Violations include: employee touched hot dog bun with bare hands – must use gloves with ready to eat food, ice machine has pink slime inside, microwave needs to be washed, rinsed and sanitized – food splattered inside, women’s restroom needs a waste container, no permit posted, does not have most recent inspection posted (posted inspection was from 2019).

Green Bamboo Vietnamese Restaurant – 88

990 N. Germantown Pkwy. Suite 104 Cordova, TN 38018

Violations include: no employee illness policy, mold inside ice machine, missing deli cooler, and food products not labelled.

Freddy’s Frozen Custard – 86

825 N. Germantown Pkwy. Cordova, TN 38018

Violations include: no paper towels available at either hand washing stations, chocolate custard boxes stored on floor of freezer, cellphone found in food prep area (cutting board), ice machine has mold present inside, flies in food prep area and dining area, no paper towels in men’s restroom, most recent inspection needs posting.

Frank Grisanti – 86

1022 Shady Grove Rd. Memphis, TN 38120

Violations include: ice machine needs cleaning to remove pink slime and other debris from walls and chute, facility has disclosure sign, but not missing disclosure or reminder on menus or placards, prepped food missing labels with common names, uncovered food in chest freezer, improper storage of clean utensils – needs to be inverted, ceiling tiles bulging, floors and walls need cleaning by the dish pit to remove mildew and debris, unshielded lights.

La Catrina Mexican Restaurant and Catina Inc. – 84

8834 US Highway 51 N. Millington, TN 38053

Violations include: cutting board worn in prep cooler, TCS (temperature control for safety) foods not maintained at 41 degrees, no labels on food containers, employee not wearing proper hair restraint while preparing food, food containers improperly stored on shelf, ice build up present in walk-in freezer, dirty dishes stored in 3-compartment sink, floor tile missing in dishwashing area.

Piccadilly – 82

2055 Exeter Rd. Germantown, TN 38138

Violations include: egg carton with cracked egg stored on top of lemons, salad cooler not maintaining cold holding temperatures – salads not on the line were not held below 41 degrees, establishment offers steak, but is missing consumer advisory – person in charge informed about disclosure requirements, cooks missing hair restraints, wiping cloth left on top of counters, scoop handles touching food products, mildew present on walls and ceiling tiles, floor tiles cracked, ceiling tiles stained.

Villa Castrioti – 78

714 N Germantown Pkwy, Suite 15 Cordova, TN 38018

Violations include: management unaware or policy not present, employee used hands to place bread on a tray, handwashing station by dishwasher not supplied with paper towels or soap, chopped onions, tomatoes and lasagna not properly labelled, no consumer advisory on menus, single-use items stored improperly.

100s:

Blue Honey Bistro (Bar)

9155 Poplar Ave, Suite 17 Germantown, TN 38138

Dipsticle

694 N Germantown Pkwy. Suite #60 Cordova, TN 38018

La Fogata Restaurant

3705 Malco Way Memphis, TN

Harbor Chase of Germantown (Bistro)

6300 Briarcrest Dr. Memphis, TN 38138

Hernando’s Hide Away (Bar)

3120 Old Hernando Rd. Memphis, TN

Katie’s Kitchen

9056 Poplar Pike, Suite 109 Germantown, TN 38138

El Malecon Bar and Grill (Bar)

6789 Winchester Rd. Memphis, TN 38115

Masonic Temple Cogic (Concessions)

938 Mason, (Basement FL) Memphis, TN 38126

New Life Diner

3151 Old Horn Lake Rd. Memphis, TN 38109