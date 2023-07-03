Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here.

Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more restaurant scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here.

Lowest Scores:

Marlowe’s Restaurant

4381 Elvis Presley Memphis, TN 38116

Score: 69

Violations include: No employees washed their hands during inspection; black mold in the ice machine; items held at improper temperatures; flies in the food prep area; dishes not properly stored; employees using gloves improperly; mixer machine dirty; water on the floor in food prep area. Full report here.

Mandarin Work

8023 Hwy 51 N. Millington, TN 38053

Score: 81

Violations include: Raw food stored over ready-to-eat food; food sitting on the counter for over 30 minutes; no thermometer for walk-in freezer; unlabeled food containers; employees not wearing hairnets while preparing food; grease buildup on the side of fryers. Full report here.

McDonald’s

7839 HWY 51N Millington, TN 38053

Score: 85

Violations include: Dumpster lid open; breakfast coolers don’t maintain cold holding temperature; flies present; employees not wearing hairnets; water t hand sink near ware washing not available; ice build-up in walk-in freezer. Full report here.

Olympic Steak & Pizza

8500 Wilkinsonville Millington, TN 38053

Score: 86

Violations include: Ice machine not clean; foods not being held at proper temperature; date marking system incomplete; food not labeled correctly; ceiling vents are very dusty; ceiling tiles stained throughout kitchen. Full report here.

Los Reyes Mexican Restaurant

7712 Hwy 51 N. Millington, TN 38053

Score: 88

Violations include: Employees drinking in kitchen prep area; Unlabeled food containers; flies present; commercial dishwater not dispersing chlorine; dumpster door open. Full report here.

Top’s Bar-B-Q

8490 Wilkinsville Road Millington, TN 38053

Score: 89

Violations include: Hand washing sink has no soap; ice machine not clean; thermometer not available in any equipment; food not labeled in freezers; freezer has heavy ice buildup; floors, walls and ceilings not cle4an. Full report here.

100s

Taconganas, 623 Estridge Cove Memphis, TN 38122

Dortch’s Dawgs, 3238 Players Club Cir Memphis, TN 38125

Windyke Country Club, 8535 Winchester Memphis, TN 38125

Parker’s Water Ice, 7825 Winchester Memphis, TN 38125