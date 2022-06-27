Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here.

Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here.

Lowest:

Southern Social – 88

2285 Germantown Rd. Germantown, TN 38138

Violations include: Ice machine is dirty, menu is missing disclosures – reminder is present, wiping cloths stored on side of 3-compartment sink, clean utensils improperly stored – must be inverted, ceiling tiles are in need of repair.

Inspector’s note: prep coolers are warm due to opening/closing during dinner rush.

Asian Kitchen Luo LLC – 85

7605 US Highway 70 Suite 104 Memphis, TN 38133

Violations include: Food that has been cooked and refrigerated does not have date markings, no consumer advisory present on menus, food must be labelled if not in original containers, food inside walk-in cooler and prep cooler were not labelled, food found uncovered in prep cooler and refrigerator, cooking oil stored on ground, scoops stored in food containers, hot water not working at 3-compartment sink, trash present around dumpster area (mattress), dumpster lids were missing and door left open.

Asian Eatery (Facility) – 85

2072 West St. Germantown, TN 38138

Violations include: Most food items are cut at ambient temperature then placed in cooler prior to cold holding – beef was thawned directly in a cooler and holding was at 52 degrees, chicken thawing in standing water – needs to be running water, prepared food in coolers missing labels with common name, gnats present throughout kitchen, food stored on floor of walk-in freezer, uncovered food items in cooler, cook was missing hair restraint, scoops for chips stored improperly with handle touching chips, smaller prep cooler has worn gasket in need of repair to maintain cold holding temperatures, commercial dishwasher not dispensing sanitizer, rinse temperature is too low – repairs must be made to run at least 120 degrees and discontinue use until 50-100 ppm chlorine, ceiling tiles stained, walls by dishwasher are peeling.

Southern Hands – 85

1811 Kirby Parkway Germantown, TN 38138

Violations include: Eggs improperly stored above produce in walk-in cooler, raw chicken stored above raw pork chops, raw pork chops stored above blanched wings, ice machine drinking water spout needs cleaning to remove buildup, food needs labelling after being removed from original packing, outer openings not protected to prevent pest entry – back door is not self-closing or tight-fitting, effective hair restraint not worn by all employees handling food, hot water knob on front sink needs repair, floor by back door and near drains of 3-compartment sink needs cleaning, mop sink has grim buildup, light above fryer is out, employee phone stored on a cutting board next to hot holding line – personal items must be stored in designated areas to avoid cross contamination.

Cocina Mexicana Bartlett, Inc. – 84

7776 US Highway 70 Bartlett, TN 38133

Violations include: Raw chicken stored on top of raw beef inside walk-in cooler, raw beef stored on shelf above raw shrimp in reach-in cooler, ice machine needs cleaning – ice shield has slime present, chemicals used to clean grill not labelled, food in walk-in cooler and prep cooler not labelled, scoop stored inside food containers in storage area.

Urban Fusion Asian Bistro – 81

2015 Exeter Rd. Germantown, TN 38138

Violations include: ice machine needs cleaning, HACCP (Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point) plan is missing for sushi rice using vinegar acidification process, improper cooling methods, food missing labels with common names, food stored improperly uncovered in coolers, improper storage of wiping cloths – store in chlorine solution between 50-100 ppm, improperly stored ice scoop on top of machine, cup used as scoop touching rice, improperly stored clean utensils – must be inverted, shelf for rice cooker in poor condition, ice machine in poor condition, rice cooker handle needs repair, sushi display cooler door handle needs repair, floor is slipping inside walk-in cooler, missing ceiling tiles near equipment, standing water under service sink.

La Hacienda Mexican Restaurant – 76

3170 Village Shop Dr. Memphis, TN 38013

Violations include: Front hand sink missing paper towels, back hand sink missing soap at start of inspection, no handwashing signs present, ice machine must be cleaned to remove pink slime buildup, improper cooling of shredded chicken at room temperature in a metal pan – food was 119 degrees after 1.5 hours, unlabelled chemical spray bottles, no thermometers inside of coolers, prepared food items are missing labels of common names on containers, receiving door does not close tightly and leaves openings unprotected – there is a gap between the kick-plate, door and hole to outside, bowls used as scoops stored in food items – must be a scoop with a handle and stored upright, ceiling tile missing above dishwasher, ceiling tiles stained, ceiling tiles uneven between dishwasher, shelving and ice machine, wall behind dishwasher is peeing and not easily cleanable – repair to prevent mold, light bulb missing above stove, several unshielded lights near walk-in cooler and freezer.

100s:

Artreanna’s Italian Ice Inc.

2032 Sycamore View Suite 102 Memphis, TN 38134

Asian Eatery

2072 West St. Germantown, TN 38138

Central Church

2005 E Winchester Blvd. Collierville, TN 38017

Cocina Mexicana Bartlett, Inc. (Bar)

7776 US Highway 70 Bartlett, TN 38133

Eurest

8155 Sedgwick Way Memphis, TN 38125

Hilton Garden Inn / Home 2 Suite (Prep Kitchen)

6811 Travure Dr. Germantown, TN 38138

Kami Ramen Bar (Bar)

2765 Wolf Creek Pkwy Memphis, TN 38133

Minglewood Hall LLC – Bar #1

1555 Madison Ave. Memphis, TN 38104

Minglewood Hall LLC – Bar #2

1555 Madison Ave. Memphis, TN 38104

Tournament Player’s Club – Men’s Grill Bar

3325 Club at Southwind Memphis, TN 38125

Whitehaven Neighborhood Center

750 E. Holmes Rd. Memphis, TN 38109