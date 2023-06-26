We missed compiling the list last week, so this Restaurant Report Card is a two-week bonus.

Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections.

Lowest Scores:

Molly’s La Casita

2006 Madison Ave. Memphis,

Score: 70

Violations include: Person in charge cannot demonstrate knowledge, ice machine not clean, potatoes and mole sauce observed at low holding temperature, proper date marking not practiced, food not labeled, coolers need working thermometers, open container of salsa observed in fridge, cooler over 50 degrees, cutting boards stained, walls and ceilings not clean. Full report here.

Flame Ramen

1250 N Germantown Pkwy 105 Memphis

Score: 74

Violations include: Moldy lemon in cooler, raw pork stored next to butter in cooler, pork belly at room temperature, bleach stored above plastic utensils, no thermometers in coolers

7 Brew

1625 Union Ave., Memphis

Score: 80

Violations include: Hand-washing not properly practiced, employees not wearing hats or hairnets, wiping cloths not stored in buckets, food observed on floor of walk-in cooler, spray bottles not labeled, cell phone on food contact surface. Full report here.

Bowlero Bartlett

6276 Stage Rd., Bartlett

Score: 81

Violations include: Whole tomato contained mold, pink slime in ice machine, diced tomatoes and taco meat should have been discarded after 7 days, no paper towels at hand washing station. Full report here. (Bowlero bar scored a 99)

Asian Kitchen Luo

7605 Highway 70, Suite 104, Memphis

Score: 83

Violations include: Cutting board has too many grooves, breaded chicken on counter, food stored in grocery bags, uncovered food containers in prep coolers, employee not wearing hair restraint, grease buildup on fryers, pipe leaking, dumpster doors open. Full report here.

The Blue Monkey – Midtown

2012 Madison, Memphis

Score: 84

Violations include: Employee not wearing hat or hairnet, dirty microwave and coolers, stained cutting boards, strong odor of urine in men’s restroom, ready-to-eat food stored next to raw food in cooler, frozen products thawed at room temperature, squeeze bottles not labeled. Full report here.

The Factory Express

1351 Airways Blvd., Memphis

Score: 85

Violations include: Flies in food prep area, no hand soap or paper towels at handwashing station, no thermometer in deep freeze, cooking oil stored on floor, rust in walk-in cooler, shelves have grease and dust, facility needs to be cleaned. Full report here.

La Ceiba

1184 Covington Pike Suite B, Memphis

Score: 88

Violations include: Unlabeled containers, bananas stored in hand sink, walk-in cooler was turned off, no thermometer in prep cooler, dirty pots stored on floor, bucket used to scoop ice, large pile of dishes in sink, dirty exterior of kitchen equipment, trash around dumpster and foul odor emitted from dumpster, dirty and wet floor, grease buildup in kitchen. Full report here.

Tastee Bar-B-Que

1028 E.Brooks Rd., Memphis

Score: 89

Violations include: Black mold is present, ice machine needs cleaning, cutting boards need to be replaced, shelves need cleaning, restrooms need cleaning, dusty ceiling. Full report here.

Osaka Japanese Cuisine

3670 S. Houston Levee Rd., STE 114 Collierville

Score: 90

Violations include: No thermometer in prep cooler, no labels on vegetable container, fly observed in cooler, garlic butter stored on floor of cooler, ice buildup on deep freezer. Full report here.

100s

Bite Cha Dog, 2591 E Don Krag Cir, Memphis

Low and Slow (MU), 1775 N Graham, Memphis

Nancy’s Slush Fund (MU) 9424 Barkley Hall Dr., Collierville

Bertha’s 9th Lane Italian Ice (MU), P O Box 40274, Memphis

Baja Grill (MU), 4060 Billion Rd., Memphis

Los Jimadores Mexican Grill & Cantina, 6220 Stage Road Memphis

Chef Cole’s Kitchen, 258 Bethel Ave., Memphis

Da Wing Goat, 5173 S. Third St., Memphis

SERV Restaurant (bar), 6635 Quince Rd Memphis

Taco El Paisa, 4047 Ward Ave., Memphis

Smoky Baby Eatrery (MU), 3049 Winchester Rd., Memphis

Terry Tamales (MU), 1271 Dogwood, Memphis

Sno Junt, 1074 Sugar Ln., Collierville

Hooter’s, 7535 Winchester Rd., Memphis