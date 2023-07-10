Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here.

Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more restaurant scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here.

Lowest Scores:

Robin Wood Retirement (Food Services)

2795 Kirby Whitten Rd. Bartlett, TN 38134

Score: 82

Violations include: Molded beef patty in cooler; gnats and flies in the kitchen; open bags of food; unlabeled food containers; sinks have low water pressure. Full report here.

IHOP

8484 Wilkinsville Rd. Millington, TN 38053

Score: 83

Violations include: Ice machine not clean; several items past discard date; ice buildup in walk-in freezer; microwaves, toasters and waffle makers dirty; equipment handles are greasy and sticky; walls and ceiling are stained; sink and dishwasher leaking. Full report here.

The Blue Monkey

2012 Madison Memphis, TN 38104

Score: 84

Violations include: Consumer advisory not on menu; frozen products left at room temperature employees not wearing hats or hairnet; ceiling and upper walls are dusty; leak in ceiling lobby; food containers not labeled; microwave, cutting boards and coolers not clean. Full report here.

Little Italy

7717 HWY US 70 Memphis, TN 38133

Score: 84

Violations include: Employees touching pizza with bare hands; ice dispenser has pink and black slime, live roaches present, grease build up on wall behind fryer; water leak near pizza oven. Full report here.

Red Fish

9915 HWY 64 Stage Road Arlington, TN 38002

Score: 86

Violations include: Food containers not labeled; opened food bags; many grooves in cutting boards; floors, walls, ceilings, cooking equipment need cleaning. Full report here.

Zaxby’s

8537 HWY 51N Millington, TN 38053

Score: 87

Violations include: Employees not washing hands; ice machine not clean; employees not wearing hats or hairnets; dirty coolers; ceilings, floors and walls are stained. Full report here.

Cook Out

4381 Elvis Presley Memphis, TN 38116

Score: 87

Violations include: Foods not held at correct temperature; milkshake station, cutting boards, floors dirty; Several walls stained. Full report here.

100s

Whataburger, 7777 Winchester Rd Memphis, TN 38125

Candy Shop, 6690 Winchester Memphis, TN 38115

Paleteria Y Neverio Monarco, 1268 Getwell Rd Memphis, TN 38111

Pop’s Comfort Kitchen, 2990 Kirby Whitten Rd Memphis, TN 38134