Lowest:

Domino’s Pizza #5442 – 89

7464 Winchester Memphis, TN 38125

Violations include: no thermometer present in pizza prep cooler, gnats found at three compartment sink and mop sink, mold found on prep cooler door molding, no sanitizing strips available, food debris found in the molding of three compartment sink, not enough water pressure in three compartment sink, restroom sink needs cleaning – build up grime found inside sink bowl, paper towels and toilet paper found on the floor, pizza prep cooler vent is caked with flour and grime, stained wall found near food prep area, current permit not posted – expired on June 30, 2021, most recent inspection not posted.

Los Reyes Mexican Restaurant – 88

7712 Hwy 51 N. Millington, TN 38053

Violations include: cooked pork and fried peppers did not have date markings, thermometer in prep cooler is broken, container of unlabelled food in prep cooler, flies present, food not covered inside cooler. Cooking oil, bags of rice and boxed sodas stored on floor of storage area, scoop and metal pan used as rice scoop, can opener needs to be cleaned, rinsed and sanitized.

Asian Eatery – Facility – 85

2072 West St. Germantown, TN 38138

Violations include: foods cut and cooled over 4 hours ago were not holding below 41 degrees, coolers are not maintaining temperatures below 41 degrees, chicken thawing in standing water – must be running water, prepared food in coolers missing labels with common names, gnats present in the kitchen, food stored on the floor of freezer, uncovered food items in coolers, cook was missing hair restraint, scoops for chips stored improperly with handle touching chips, smaller prep cooler has worn gasket – in need of repair to maintain temperatures, commercial dishwasher is not dispensing sanitizer, rinse temperature is too low, repair to run at over 120 degrees and discontinue use until chlorine dispenses at 50-100 ppm, ceiling tiles were stained, wall by dishwasher peeling.

100s:

Dortch’s Dawgs (Hot Dog)

10248 Hamilton View Cordova, TN 38016

Gifts of Love – Food Service

1731 E. Raines Rd. Memphis, TN 38116

Los Reyes Mexican Restaurant – Bar

7712 Hwy 51 N. Millington, TN 38053

Old School Pops & Dogs

7437 Barnstable Rd. Memphis, TN 38125