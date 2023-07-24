Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here.

Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more restaurant scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here.

Lowest Scores:

Exline Pizza

6250 Stage Rd. Bartlett, TN 38134

Score: 75

Violations include: Employee drinking in the kitchen; flies present; dumpster lid open; frozen ham submerged in big bucket of water; coolers not at the correct temperature; broken freezer thermometers; employees not wearing hair restraints. Full report here.

Asian Kitchen Luo LLC

7605 US Hwy 70 Suite 104 Memphis, TN 38133

Score: 80

Violations include: Raw shrimp stored over noodles; raw chicken stored over bucket of sushi ginger; raw beef stored over rice seasoning; grease build-up on fryers; cooked food not date marked; unlabeled food containers; leafy greens sitting on counter. Full report here.

Chili’s (Restaurant)

8526 Highway 51 N. Millington, TN 38053

Score: 87

Violations include: Coolers and freezers not clean; food drawers have food debris; cutting boards deeply stained. Full report here.

Da Rib Shack

1673 Holmes Rd. Memphis, TN 38116

Score: 88

Violations include: Cooling process not done properly; food containers not labeled; flies in the food prep area. Full report here.

Smoke City Bar-Be-Que

1023 Jackson Ave. Memphis, TN 38107

Score: 88

Violations include: Pork ribs not at the proper temperature; rusty freezer tops; unlabeled condiment containers; dirty equipment exterior. Full report here.

100s

Sushi Kingdom (Bar), 5054 Park Ave Memphis, TN 38117

Subway #256, 4768 Knight Arnold Rd Memphis, TN 38118

Chili’s (Bar), 8526 Highway 51 N. Millington, TN 38053

Buffalo Wild Wings (Bar), 8544 Hwy 51, Suite 101 Millington, TN 38053