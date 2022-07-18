Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here.

Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections.

Lowest:

The Crescent Club – 87

6075 Poplar Ave Memphis, TN 38119

Violations include: prep cooler and walk-in cooler are not maintaining proper cold holding for TCS (temperature control for safety) food items, items that are served raw or undercooked are not disclosed on menus, plates stored improperly – must be inverted, gaskets are worn on the cooler, walk-in cooler is not blowing cold, a few ceiling tiles were missing, inadequate lighting above stove – needs to replace bulb.

Clays Catering – 71

199 Cedar Avenue Memphis, TN 38107

Violations include: cooler found at 50 F degrees with inside leftovers at 49-52 degrees and not labelled, no employee illness policy present, food stored in unsafe temperatures, food held outside safe temperature ranges, several food containers in cooler did not have date marked, no thermometer in freezer chest, rusty equipment throughout mobile unit, no sanitizing test strips, equipment is dirty throughout unit, water leakage from mobile unit – unable to determine the source, ceiling is not smooth and walls are dirty and damaged, ventilation is missing parts, no recent inspection posted.

100s:

Archie’s

5743 N Lake Oak Dr. Memphis, TN 38134

Ain’t It the Life (Mobile Unit)

10640 Chapel Hill Road, Local Permit #2157 Arlington, TN 38002

Brick in a Basket

4575 Chuck Ave Memphis, TN 38118

Elados El Esquimal (Mobile Unit)

4793 Berrydale Memphis, TN 38118

Fine Cooking (Mobile Unit)

4504 Third St. Memphis, TN 38109

Magic Kingdom #2

1762 Dellwood Memphis, TN 38133

Mister Softee Memphis (Mobile Unit)

5533 Millers Glen Cove Memphis, TN 38125

Paideia Preparatory Academy (Kitchen)

1676 Bonnie Ln Suite 103 Cordova, TN 38016

Square Beans Coffee

103 N. Center St. Collierville, TN 38017

Subway #4562

8021 US Highway 51 N Millington, TN 38053