Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here.

Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more restaurant scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here.

Lowest Scores:

Jack Pirtles

4349 Elvis Presley Blvd. Memphis, TN 38116

Score: 76

Violations include: Flies in the food prep area; roach crawling on the floor; floors and walls need to be cleaned; food items not held at proper temperature Full report here.

Taco Bell

7964 Winchester Road Memphis, TN 38125

Score: 77

Violations include: Employees not washing hands between handling food and opening cash register; dead cockroach in chemical storage area; leaking sink; food debris found in hand sink drain. Full report here.

Huey’s

77 S. Second St. Memphis, TN 38103

Score: 85

Violations include: Cutting boards deeply stained; food not held at proper temperature; food not covered in coolers; microwaves dirty; floors, walls and ceilings are not clean. Full report here.

100s

Ellis Seafood & Kitchen, 1379 Getwell RD Memphis, TN 38111

Marlowe’s Restaurant Bar, 4381 Elvis Presley Blvd. Memphis, TN 38116

Delta Blues Winery, 6585 Stewart Rd Lakeland, TN 38002

