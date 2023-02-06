Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here.

Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here.

Lowest:

Waffle House #1313 – 86

8135 Varnavas Rd. Cordova, TN 38018

Violations include: no hand washing sign present at hand washing sinks, buildup present in griddle area, gnats present, employee observed without proper hair restraint, drawers need cleaning in workspace area, pink residue on the ice machine in back of house, trash present in dumpster area and dumpster gates left open, dirty and wet floor observed in kitchen area, dirty ceiling tiles, broken light glass in kitchen area.

Inspector’s Note: Due to priority violations present, a follow-up is scheduled.

Jimmy John’s – 84

2293 N. Germantown Pkwy. Suite #101 Cordova, TN 38016

Violations include: no employee illness policy present, no hand washing sign present at hand washing sink. TPHC practices were observed, but no written procedure was available (provided to PIC), personal items stored near food items, observed out of service kitchen equipment (PIC stated they have plans to repair), trash bins in the women’s and men’s restroom need to be emptied, observed trash around dumpster and door left open.

Pei Wei Asian Diner – 79

2257 N. Germantown Pkwy. Cordova, TN 38018

Violations include: no employee illness policy present (PIC provided a copy), employee observed switching tasks without washing their hands, observed in use cutting boards with deep grooves, observed containers without proper labels, observed employee switching tasks without changing gloves, observed stored cutting boards with deep grooves, lights out in the women’s restroom, observed dumpster door and gate left open and dumpster is overflowing with trash, dusty vents in the back of house, light in the back of house did not have shielding.

Inspector’s Note: Due to priority violations present, a follow-up is scheduled in 10 days.

Nonna Maria – 76

6525 Memphis-Arlington Rd. Suite 105 Bartlett, TN 38135

Violations include: person in charge failed to demonstrate knowledge, employee touched ready to eat foods with bare hands, hand sink does not have cold water and pipe leaks when water is turned on, improper hot holding temperatures (needs to be at or above 135° F), no date marking on cooked chicken that was cooked 24 hours ago, unlabeled food containers, uncovered food, boxes of to-go items stored on the floor, employee observed not wearing hair restraint, sanitizer test strips not available, pipe leaking at hand sink, ventilation hood is dirty.

Inspector’s Note: Current permit not posted.

Zi Jing Chinese – 74

6525 Memphis-Arlington Rd. Suite 102 Memphis, TN 38134

Violations include: employee left grill station and returned to handle food without washing hands, PIC did not wash their hands when entering the kitchen and preparing food, front hand sink had rags inside, back hand sink has a box inside sink, raw beef stored over ready to eat foods in walk-in cooler, food that had been cooked the day prior was not date marked, improper thawing practice, unlabeled food containers, roaches present, uncovered food inside coolers, raw food stored on grocery bag, PIC was not wearing a hairnet while observed putting rice into a container for a customer, wiping cloth stored at grill area, metal can stored in rice container used as a scoop, cutting boards have too many grooves and need to be replaced, can opener is dirty, water on floor by grill.

100s:

Pyro’s Pizza – Bar

2286 N. Germantown Pkwy. Cordova, TN 38016