Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here.

Lowest:

Chipotle Mexican Grill #3031 – 90, improved from 80

695 Germantown Pkwy, Suite 101 Cordova, TN 38018

Violations include: Observed several unmarked containers of juice inside walk-in cooler, gnats present in the kitchen and men’s restroom, maintenance items (non-food) found inside cooler, wiping cloth observed stored in 3 compartment sink near sanitizer – needs to be stored in sanitizer bucket, employees must change gloves between tasks, cutting boards need to be replaced – too many grooves, other side of hot holding box is inoperable – in need of repair or replacement, dumpster gate left open, trash present in dumpster area, lots of food debris on the floor.

Dixie Queen – 89

1472 E. Shelby Dr. Memphis, TN 38116

Violations include: black buildup present inside ice machine, box of fries stored under prep table, employees not wearing proper hair restraint while preparing food, grease build up on equipment in food prep area, grease trap is excessively dirty, excessive water on floor near 3 compartment sink, ventilation hood filter is dirty.

Margaritas of Cordova (Bar) – 88

1805 N. Germantown Pkwy. Cordova, TN 38016

Violations include: No demonstration of knowledge present. Staff needs to know proper way to wash dishes at 3 compartment sink: wash, rinse, sanitize. Observed employee return to the bar and prepare drinks without washing hands, observed employee touch lemons with bare hands to prepare a drink – employees must wear gloves or use tongs when dealing with ready-to-eat foods, no cold water available at 3 compartment sink at bar area.

Inspector’s Note: 24-48 hours are allotted to have the three compartment sink repaired so cold water is present. Due to critical violations present, a follow-up is scheduled in 10 days.

Jim N’ Nick’s Bar-B-Q – 87

2359 N. Germantown Pkwy. Cordova, TN 38016

Violations include: observed several large unlabeled containers in the kitchen, observed gnats and flies present in kitchen and bathroom area, male staff must wear beard guards while working in the kitchen, employees observed using same gloves between tasks. Employees should be washing hands and putting on new gloves between tasks, cutting boards observed with too many grooves and needs to be replaced. Dishwasher is not working properly and in need of repairs, sanitizer strips not reading properly, 3 compartment sink is leaking and needs repairs, sink near men’s restroom door does not have cold water, women’s restroom needs restocking and a new light bulb, trash observed in the dumpster area, dirty and wet floors observed throughout kitchen area.

US Donuts – 86

7546 US Highway 70, Suite 101 Memphis, TN 38133

Violations include: employee did not wash hands before handling food – only put on gloves, sausage and cooked eggs were sitting on counter in container at room temperature, observed live cockroaches on floor, boxes and buckets of food stored on the floor, wall by drive-thru needs to be repainted and part of the border is missing, floors need to be swept.

Inspector’s Note: Educated employees on proper hand washing. Employees must wash hands before handling food. Employees must wash hands after touching money when they are going to handle money right after.

Please add cooked eggs and sausage to your time control list if you are going to sit food on counter. Otherwise food must be properly cold held or hot held.

Margaritas of Cordova – 62

1805 N. Germantown Pkwy. Cordova, TN 38016

Violations include: Failure to demonstrate knowledge regarding cold (41° F or below) or hot (135° F and above) holding temperatures and three compartment sink washing (wash, rinse, sanitize). Observed employees not washing hands between tasks – employees must be educated on importance of hand washing between tasks and putting on new set of gloves. Employee observed scooping tortilla chips using their hands.

Container of queso observed stored above the oven. Observed pieces of raw chicken in the raw steak container that was being cold held. Raw chicken and raw steak stored next to each other – employees must be educated on keeping raw chick and steak separate from one another. Observed raw ground beef, pork and raw carrots stored next to each other. These items need to be stored separately from each other.

Observed employee cooking steak and chicken next to each other on the grill – employees must be educated on how to cook chicken and steak separately. Potatoes placed in hot holding box did not reach proper hot hold temperatures, observed potatoes not reaching proper hot holding temperature. Observed several items at first cold holding box reading above proper cold holding temperatures.

Observed several items that were not date marked, employees must be educated on how to properly date mark raw items inside cooler. Bucket of sanitizer observed above proper ppm of chlorine. Make sure thermometers are available inside walk-in cooler and walk-in freezer. Observed several containers without labels (chips). Containers observed on the floor of walk-in cooler (needs to be at least 6 inches off the ground). Observed keys in the microwave area. Handles observed in the raw chicken and steak containers – make sure handles are not stored in food items.

Employee observed changing tasks without washing hands or putting on a new set of gloves. Ensure cutting boards are free of grooves and observed dirty built up on can opener. Food spills spotted on the way to hot holding box. Ensure hot holding box storing meat and potatoes is clean. Left sink of women’s restroom is not working and men’s restroom sinks are not clean. Ceiling vents in the kitchen area are dirty as well as ceiling tiles are coming down in the restroom hallway.

Inspector’s Note: Due to critical violations present, a follow-up is scheduled in 10 days.

100s:

Bon Lin Elementary School

Memphis, TN

Bon Lin Middle School

Memphis, TN

Crossover Eats

5623 Waterstone Oak Way Memphis, TN 38115

Rafferty’s (Bar)

505 N. Germantown Rd. Memphis, TN 38018

Taco Bell

7571 US Highway 70 Memphis, TN 38133

Yani’s Yummy Kitchen

4341 Tantallon Ln. Memphis, TN 38125