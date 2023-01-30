Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here.

Lowest:

Mollie Fontaine Lounge – 90

679 Adams Ave. Memphis, TN 38105

Violations include: Person-in-charge (PIC) given employee illness policy to post, no hot water at hand washing sink for upstairs bar, hot water unavailable in customer restrooms and bar hand sink, dumpster door left open and trash present on the ground.

Inspector’s Note: Due to no hot water present upstairs a mandatory follow-up will occur in 24-48 hours to ensure water is available. Priority violations are also present.

Noodles Asian Bistro – 84

2936 Kirby Whitten Rd. Bartlett, TN 38134

Violations include: employee touched ready to eat foods with bare hands (lettuce), onion stored under raw chicken inside walk-in cooler, unlabeled food containers inside cooler, uncovered water at waitress station, uncovered food in prep coolers, rice and flour scoop stored on top of container, deep freezer surface is rusty and has ice buildup present, fryers have grease buildup, prep cooler has spilled food and needs cleaning, prep coolers are dirty, dumpster lids left open, ceiling tiles stained, grease buildup on floors around fryers and grill, ventilation hood has grease buildup, current permit expired in June 2022, most recent inspection not posted.

Inspector’s Note: Please pay for permit in 48 hours or establishment will be closed until permit is paid.

100s:

Frost Bake Shop

9845 Lake District Dr. Suite 113 Arlington, TN 38002

Global Cafe Bar

1350 Concourse Ave, #157 Memphis, TN 38104

Jo Jo’s Espresso Thornwood

1730 S. Germantown Rd. Suite 114 Germantown, TN 38138

Quail Ridge Alzheimer’s Special Care Center

2820 Kirby Whitten Pkwy. Memphis, TN 38134

Ruth E. Tate Seniors Center (MIFA)

1620 Marjorie Ave. Memphis, TN 38106

TNT Catering, LLC

4332 Stage Rd. Memphis, TN 38128

Wesley Graceland Gardens (MIFA)

1430 Graceland Pines Memphis, TN 38116