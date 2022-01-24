Previous Restaurant Report Cards

Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here.



Lowest Scores:



Cocina Mexicana Bartlett, INC – 84

7776 US Highway 70 Bartlett, TN 38133

Violations include: Manager was unaware of cooling, reheating, hot and cold food temperatures, chicken found with temp of 141 was found cooling in the walk-in cooler, rice on heat table was at 118° F, no date-marking system used in this facility, pork and chicken meat found in cooler which was kept over 24 hours, multiple containers not labelled, outer openings were found in outdoor covered storage, food containers not covered and a spoon was found stored in cooked pork products in lower cooler, utensils stored improperly, single use items stored improperly



Applebee’s #82002 (Bar) – 80

2890 Bartlett Blvd Memphis, TN 38134

Corrective Actions: person in charge demonstrates knowledge, surfaces were cleaned, and toxic chemicals were properly stored and labelled.



Applebee’s #82002 – 74

2890 Bartlett Blvd Memphis, TN 38134

Inspection note: No defect points were returned due to the facility taking longer than 10 days to comply.



Corrective actions: person in charge demonstrates knowledge, hand washing stations are stocked and surfaces were cleaned.



Violations include: Management, supervisor or person in charge to demonstrate knowledge and perform duties, improper hand washing, food-contact surfaces need to be cleaned and sanitized, prevention of food contamination both during food preparation, storage and display as well as personal cleanliness, wiping cloths were not properly used or stored. Utensils, equipment, linens and single-use/single service products need to be stored properly, gloves used properly, food and non-food contact surfaces cleanable, properly designed/constructed and used, sewage and water waste disposal, garbage/trash properly disposed, maintaining clean facilities, and no current permit posted.



100s:



Arnold’s Bar-B-Que

6721 E. Shelby Dr. Memphis, TN 38141



Alice’s Candy

2760 N. Germantown Parkway Memphis, TN 38133



Baskin Robbins

85 S. Highland Memphis, TN 38111



Celtic Crossing (Bar)

903 S. Cooper Street Memphis, TN 38104



El Sabor Latino, LLC

665 Avon Rd Memphis, TN 38122



Fazolis

3587 Riverdale Rd. Memphis, TN 38115



Good Fortune Company (Bar)

361 S. Main St Memphis, TN 38103



Sonic Drive-In

112 University Parkway Jackson, TN 38305



South Main Nutrition LLC

546 S. Main Memphis, TN 38103