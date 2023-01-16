Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here.

Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here.

Lowest:

Pacific Fusion: 85 on followup inspection, improved from 59 on Jan 9

1140 N. Germantown Parkway, Cordova

Violations in followup include: Raw chicken not wrapped during cool-down; raw fish sitting out; gnats near the soy sauce; dish rags on the avocadoes.

Full report

Rock N Roll Sushi: 88

2886 Wolfcreek Parkway, Memphis

Violations include: Make sure handskinks are properly equipped and that there are thermometers in coolers and freezers; replace cutting boards; clean around dish machine; post new food permit and inspection report.

Full report

Highest:

Frida’s Bar Collierville: 100

4650 Merchant’s Park Circle, Suite 856, Collierville