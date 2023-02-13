Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here.

Lowest:

Dairy Queen – 72

101 S. Houston Levee Dr. Cordova, TN 38018

Violations include: Person in charge (PIC) did not demonstrate knowledge, no employee illness policy present, observed PIC dump trash and enter establishment without washing their hands, severely stained cutting boards at prep table with deep grooves present, bottles of sauce observed without labels, unlabeled food items in pump bottles at hand washing station, several dish rags improperly stored and soiled.



Water and food buildup present at bottom of prep cooler, ice cream topping station needs cleaning, blizzard machine needs cleaning, slush machine and bottles need cleaning, cutting board near the side door is severely stained, ice buildup present inside walk-in freezer.



Low hot water pressure at hand washing station near ice cream/blizzard/slush prep area, observed sliding dumpster door and gate left open, dirty walls behind blizzard toppings area and back of house, dirty floors near the three compartment sink, dirty vents in back of house near three compartment sink, current permit not posted, most recent inspection not posted.

Inspector’s note: Due to priority violations, a follow-up is scheduled in 10 days.

El Nopal – 77

2845 N. Houston Levee Suite 108 Cordova, TN 38016

Violations include: observed employees switching tasks without washing their hands, no hand washing sign at the hand washing sink and three compartment sink and bar hand washing sink, no hot water present at hand washing sink near prep cooler. No date marking observed inside walk-in refrigerator, no thermometer present in the cooler of bar area, unlabeled food items stored under prep table, employee observed using the same tongs to grab chicken and steak, uncovered pot of food inside walk-in refrigerator, uncovered food items observed in freezer, carton in bar area observed without a top.

Employee observed handling food without a beard guard, improperly stored ice scoops observed in bar area, employee observed switching tasks without washing hands, no hot water present at hand washing sink near prep cooler, light fixtures in restroom hall and women’s restroom observed without proper shielding, stained ceiling tiles in back of house, ceiling tile near back door is falling down, dirty vents observed in back of house near three compartment sink, post current permit

Inspector’s Note: Provided safe food donation brochure. Due to priority violations, a follow-up is scheduled. No water present at the hand washing sink near the prep cooler. A mandatory follow-up is due.

The Donut Box – 80

3051 Kirby Whitten Memphis, TN 38134

Violations include: person in charge had no demonstration of knowledge, employee observed cleaning up and not washing their hands before bagging donuts, improper hot holding temperature, unlabeled food containers, wiping cloth stored on hand washing sink, fridge and freezer doors need to be washed, rinsed and sanitized, freezer shelves are dirty, microwave needs to washed, rinsed and sanitized, floors are dirty, cardboard on floor by fryer are layered with grease spots, ventilation hood is dirty, lights are not working under ventilation hood.

Inspector’s note: Employee remove the pigs in a blanket from warmer then put them in the refrigerator while I was washing my hands. When I checked the temperature it was 93 degrees Fahrenheit. I explained to employee how to properly perform the cooling method. This warmer is not keeping food above 135 degrees Fahrenheit.

Lindenwood Christian / Fork It Over Catering (Food Services) – 83

2400 Union Ave. Memphis, TN 38112

Violations include: proper hand washing not observed when changing gloves, several products found with mold, foods improperly date marked, box of biscuits in freezer is open, top of oven is not clean, permit needs to be obtained.

La Hacienda #5 – 87

1760 N. Germantown Pkwy. Cordova, TN 38018

Violations include: thermometers not provided in all coolers, unlabeled food containers, employee observed cutting onions without hair restraint, dirty wiping cloth stored on prep tables, clean utensils improperly stored, aluminum pans improperly stored, single service cups stored on floor, chlorine test strips not provided, dishwashing machine not dispensing chlorine, dirty food containers, leaking prep sink spray hose nozzle, covered waste bin not provided in women’s restroom, overfilled dumpster and trash on the ground, dirty floors, dirty equipment exteriors, stained ceiling tiles, dirty walls, current permit fees must be paid and permit must be posted.

Cedars Restaurant – 87

694 N. Germantown Pkwy. Suite 64 Cordova, TN 38018

Violations include: raw eggs stored on very top shelf of cooler over ready-to-eat food, container of raw chicken stored over container of raw beef, food sitting on grill is not maintaining a temperature of 135 degrees or higher (potato wedges), rear see-through cooler is not maintaining proper cold holding temperatures of 41 degrees or lower, no thermometer in deep freezer, unlabeled containers of food, box of tomatoes stored on the floor, employee not wearing hair restraint.

Inspector’s Note: Recommend “Time as a Public Health” to person in charge. He had potatoes sitting out, but it was not hot held nor cold held. He told me that the potatoes are usually gone within two hours. From now on, he told me he will cool them down then place them in the cooler.

100s:

Brendalay Grill Bar #1

6259 Quintard St. Arlington, TN 38002

Brendalay Grill Bar #1 (Upstairs)

6259 Quintard St. Arlington, TN 38002

The Butcher Shop (Bar)

107 S. Germantown Pkwy. Memphis, TN 38018

Feedwell

1134 N. Germantown Pkwy. Suite 106 Cordova, TN 38018

Harborchase of Cordova (Bar)

1600 Appling Rd. Cordova, TN 38016

Highlander Pub (Bar)

78 N. Main St. Collierville, TN 38017

Hilton Garden Hotel (Bar)

7955 Ikea Way Cordova, TN 38016

El Mero Taco (Bar)

8100 Macon Station Dr. Cordova, TN 38018

Te’Kila Mexican Bar and Grill (Bar)

1335 N. Germantown Pkwy. Cordova, TN 38016

Rook & Raven Coffee Shop

2821 N. Houston Levee Cordova, TN 38016

Smoothies and Fitness (Food Service)

6041 Mt. Moriah Rd. Memphis, TN 38115

Twinz Sport & Grill

4045 Birch Glen Dr. Memphis, TN 38115

Vantage Point Golf Center

9580 Macon Rd. Cordova, TN 38016

Villa Castrioti (Bar)

714 N. Germantown Pkwy. Suite 15 Cordova, TN 38018