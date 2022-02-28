Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here.

Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here.

Lowest

Wendy’s – 74

815 N. Germantown Pkwy Cordova, TN 38018

No cold water available in hand washing sink, Lettuce in walk-in cooler not in good condition and discolored, Drink machine needs to be wash rinse and sanitize, Tomato in walk in cooler date marking stated that it should be disposed on February 23 (Inspection was on the 24th), An employee was not wearing a hairnet, Ceiling was leaking, Men restroom sink does not properly work, Dumpster door open, Permit is expired, Most recent inspection is not posted.

American Deli – 83

3543 S Mendenhall Rd Memphis, TN 38115

Handwashing sink in food prep area not properly supplied with single towels or equipped with proper signage, Chemicals in spray bottles not properly labeled and improper storing, Improper thawing method, Food items stored on the floor, Improper storing of wiping cloths, An accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, and other debris on non food contact surfaces, Grease deposits on floors, Grease deposits under equipment, Non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean, Several nonfood contact surfaces throughout facility with build-up of dust, dirt, food debris and other residues.

Yum’s Restaurant – 84

782 S Highland Street Memphis, TN 38111

Handwashing sinks are not properly equipped with single towels and signs, Improper cold holding temperatures on cooked wings, No visible thermometers in refrigeration, No labels on food containers, Uncovered pans of cooked wings stored under prep table, Food items stored on the floor, Food workers are not wearing proper hair restraints, An accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, and other debris on non-food contact surfaces, Grease deposits on floors, Food particles on shelving, Grease deposits under equipment, Non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean, Trash surrounding dumpster, Damaged walls and floors.

The Donut Box – 84

3051 Kirby Whitten Memphis, TN 38134

Employee changing task without hand washing, Ham & cheese croissant & sausage roll not maintained, Donut boxes stored on floor in hallway, Drinks stored on floor near drive thru window, Employee not wearing hair restraint while prepping food, Observed wiping cloths improperly stored on three compartment sink, Build up on equipment, oven & fryer, Observed build up in three compartment sink area, Vent a hood filter dirty

La Cocina Mexicana – 89

2945 Millbranch Memphis, TN 38116

Beef/steak not maintained at 41°, Walk-in cooler not working properly, Beef thawing under prep table improperly, Ice build up inside walk in cooler, No hot/ cold water at hand sink near walk in cooler, Slippery floor in food prep area

100s

Salt Bistro & Bar

3101 S. Mendenhall Road Memphis, Tn 38115

2702 S. Perkins Rd Memphis, Tn 38118

688 S. Mendenhall Rd. Memphis, Tn 38117

6110 Macon Road Memphis, Tn 38134

709 S. Mendenhall Memphis, Tn 38117

1256 Getwell Rd Memphis, Tn 38111

764 Mt Moriah Memphis, Tn 38117

750 Cherry Rd. Memphis, Tn 38117

679 S Mendenhall Memphis, Tn 38117

5465 Fox Plaza Dr. Memphis, Tn 38115

669 S. Mendenhall Memphis, Tn 38117