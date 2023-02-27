Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here.

Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here.

Lowest:

JJ’s Tropical Mexican Bar & Grill – 60

1134 N. Germantown Pkwy. Suite 104 Cordova, TN 3801

Violations include: Person in charge (PIC) failed to demonstrate knowledge, no employee illness policy available, employees moving from station to station without washing hands, no paper towels at hand washing sink, improper storage of raw eggs (stored above ready to eat foods), cutting boards are bruised and stained, improper cold holding temperatures (Cold holding table was reading at 53° F and as a result, lettuce, raw chicken, tomatoes, raw beef, pico de gallo, and guacamole had been left in the cooler overnight and all had to be discarded), improper and inconsistent date markings, no thermometers observed in freezer or refrigerator, foods not properly labeled according to contents, gnats flying around the bar area, liquor and alcoholic beverages were stored on the floor, bag in freezer left open (items cannot be stored on the floor and all bags must be closed inside the freezer), improperly stored ice scoop, door handle to oven is broken, no test strip available, dishwasher is improperly installed and no sanitizing agent was present, floor near the three compartment sink and back door is saturated in water.

Bonefish Grill – 65

1250 N. Germantown Pkwy. Cordova, TN 38016

Violations include: Person in charge (PIC) failed to demonstrate knowledge, employee illness policy not present, employee observed eating in the kitchen, observed cooks are not washing hands between tasks, server observed placing lemons on classes without wearing gloves or using tongs, all cutting boards are stained or bruised and need to be replaced, pasta was not reading at 41°F or below, several food items did not reach proper cold holding temperature (lettuce, tomatoes, broccoli, beef), several employees observed without hair restraint or a hat, wiping cloth not stored properly, plates stored incorrectly (must be inverted), ovens need to be cleaned to avoid buildup, microwave needs to be cleaned, loose ceiling tile in the kitchen area, ceiling is stained and should be replaced or painted, most recent inspection not posted.

Sam’s Main Street Eatery – 74

7 N Main St. Memphis, TN 38103

Violations include: employee had drinking cup and cell phone on food prep table, hand washing station in rear of restaurant has no hand soap, ice machine needs cleaning, cutting boards need to be replaced, tomatoes and cole slaw was outside proper temps in freezer, sliced tomatoes not at proper cold holding temperature, no date marking on tomatoes, no date marking on cole slaw, no thermometers inside freezer. Tomatoes, chicken and fish were not labeled inside freezer, trash bags stored on shelf with cookware, can opener needs cleaning.

Inspectors note: 1 iceberg lettuce pan, 1 mixed greens pan, 1 onion pan, 1 pan of chicken salad discarded

Editor’s note: there were contradictory observations regarding employee illness policy as well as the cleanliness of the ice machine in this report.

Lenny’s #83 – 78, follow-up from 78 on Feb. 13

5780 Airline Rd. Suite 110 Arlington, TN 38002

Violations include: Several items not corrected: deli meat not separated in cooler, cutting board excessively worn on prep cooler, black buildup still inside ice machine and drink machine ice dispenser, temperature control for food safety (TCS) items not maintained at 41° F.

Prep cooler not working properly (temperature was at 54° F), no labels on food containers, employees not wearing proper hair restraint, cold cups stored on the floor, ice machine is leaking, need to clean dishes stored in three compartment sink. Equipment, walls and floors needs cleaning.

Asian Eatery (Facility) – 78

2072 West St. Germantown, TN 38138

Violations include: ice machine has pink slime present, cooked chicken sitting on counter is not maintaining temperature of 135° F or higher, unlabeled food containers, gnats present in kitchen, employee observed not wearing hair restraint while handling food, wiping cloth stored on counter, scooper improperly stored in food containers (handles should not be touching food), plastic cup used as scoops stored inside food container, deep freezer has ice buildup, cold holding table is leaking, ice buildup inside prep freezer, grease buildup on fryers, cutting boards that has too many grooves, sanitizer test strips not available, three compartment faucet needs to be replaced – faucet is taped because water is coming out, grease buildup up under ventilation hood, most recent inspection not posted.

Happy Mexican – 78

7935 Winchester Rd. Memphis, TN 38125

Violations include: cook did not wash hands between handling raw foods and cooked foods, no paper towels in hand sink near prep station, dirty wrench found on prep line in kitchen, food items listed as cold holding, taco meat did not have date markings, food items are not covered inside coolers, spoons and other utensils observed in hand sink next to three compartment sink, no test strips were available, no hot water at hand sink near prep station.

Frank Grisanti – 79

1022 Shady Grove Rd. Memphis, TN 38120

Violations include: no hand washing sign present at hand sink near dishwasher, cutting boards observed with deep grooves and stains on prep line, unlabeled spray bottle near dishwasher area, improper thawing methods (food item was submerged in still water), no thermometer present in deep freezer near utensil holder or the short cooler near the compartment sink, observed large white container under compartment sink, unlabeled containers in storage area, uncovered food item in the deep freezer near the utensils holding wall, observed personal drink stored next to food items inside deep freezer, observed staff handling food without proper hair or beard restraint, observed improperly stored pans under grills, observed improperly stored pans near three compartment sink, ice buildup present inside deep freezer, disheveled ceiling tiles near the dishwasher, damaged walls observed in storage, missing floor tiles in dishwasher, observed light out near dishwasher, observed cracked light shield near the two compartment sink, observed stained and dusty vents above cold refrigerator, permit on file expired on 6/30/2019, permit posted expired on 6/30/2021.

Inspector’s note: Due to priority violations, a follow-up is scheduled.

Central BBQ – 80

6201 Poplar Ave. Memphis, TN 38119

Violations include: employees need educating on importance of hand washing, stained cutting boards with deep grooves present at hot holding station, no proper knowledge of cooling down process for wings, observed improper thawing method for ribs in the sink, gants and other insects present in kitchen, employees observed switching stations without changing gloves, stained ceiling tiles observed in kitchen area.

Inspector’s note: Due to priority violations, a follow-up is scheduled.

Flying Saucer Restaurant – 80

1400 N. Germantown Pkwy, Suite 114 Cordova, TN 38018

Violations include: no employee illness policy present, employees need educating on hand washing when changing stations and before changing gloves, no paper towels at hand washing sink, consumer advisory has to specify hamburgers that can be served well done or pink, improper labeling of ready to eat cheese inside walk-in cooler, bins under the meat slicing table were not labeled, cutting boards are stained, freezer door needs cleaning, stained ceiling tiles in restrooms need replacing, current permit not posted and previous one has expired.

100s:

Asian Eatery

2072 West St. Germantown, TN 38138

Bartlett Donut Man

6525 Memphis Arlington Rd. Suite 101 Memphis, TN 38135

The Capital Grille (Bar)

6065 Poplar Ave. Memphis, TN 38119

Celtic Crossing (Bar)

903 S. Cooper St. Memphis, TN 38104

Flying Saucer (Bar)

1400 N. Germantown Pkwy. Suite 114 Cordova, TN 38018

Frank Grisanti (Bar)

1022 Shady Grove Rd. Memphis, TN 38120

Happy Mexican

7935 Winchester Rd. Memphis, TN 38125

Memphis Smokes Cigar Lounge (Bar)

3241 Elvis Presley Blvd. Memphis, TN 38116

Memphis Hunt & Polo Club (Bar #1)

650 S. Shady Grove Memphis, TN 38120

Memphis Hunt & Polo Club (Snacks)

650 S. Shady Grove Memphis, TN 38120

MIFA – Jewish Community Center

6560 Poplar Ave. Memphis, TN 38138

MIFA – Plough Towers / Nutrition

6580 Poplar Ave. Memphis, TN 38138

Outback Steakhouse (Bar)

1110 N. Germantown Pkwy. Cordova, TN 38018

Popcorn Vault

2219 S. Germantown Road Suite #1 Germantown, TN 38138

Southern Social (Bar)

2285 Germantown Rd. Germantown, TN 38138

Zaxby’s

1831 Kirby Pkwy. Memphis, TN 38120