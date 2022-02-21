Previous Restaurant Report Cards | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here.

Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections.



Lowest:

Los Comales Restaurant – 78

4774 Summer Ave. Memphis, TN 38122

Violations include: Several employees preparing food without gloves, uncovered raw beef inside cooler, unlabeled food containers, employee preparing food without hair restraint, dirty wiping cloths on prep tables, dirty interior of coolers, dirty food containers, dirty floor, dirty equipment, dirty walls

Margaritas – 84

948 S Cooper St Memphis, TN 38104

Violations include: Handwashing sinks are not properly equipped with signage or single towels, Observed raw eggs stored above cooked foods in walk in cooler, No labels on food containers stored in walk in coolers, improper storing of serving utensils in handwashing sink, uncovered foods in walk in cooler, food debris on floors in food prep area

100s:

Smoothie King

3680 Houston Levee Rd Ste. 101 Collierville, TN 38017

3685 Mendenhall Rd. Memphis, TN 38115

3185 Hickory Hill Rd. Memphis, TN 38115

159 Beale St Memphis, TN 38103

3721 Hickory Hill Memphis, TN 38115

3719 Hickory Hill Rd Memphis, TN 38115

3135 S. Mendenhall Memphis, TN 38115

8342 N. Hwy 51 Millington, TN 38053