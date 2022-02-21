Previous Restaurant Report Cards | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here.
Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here.
Lowest:
Los Comales Restaurant – 78
4774 Summer Ave. Memphis, TN 38122
Violations include: Several employees preparing food without gloves, uncovered raw beef inside cooler, unlabeled food containers, employee preparing food without hair restraint, dirty wiping cloths on prep tables, dirty interior of coolers, dirty food containers, dirty floor, dirty equipment, dirty walls
Margaritas – 84
948 S Cooper St Memphis, TN 38104
Violations include: Handwashing sinks are not properly equipped with signage or single towels, Observed raw eggs stored above cooked foods in walk in cooler, No labels on food containers stored in walk in coolers, improper storing of serving utensils in handwashing sink, uncovered foods in walk in cooler, food debris on floors in food prep area
100s:
- Smoothie King
3680 Houston Levee Rd Ste. 101 Collierville, TN 38017
- Sonic Drive-In
3685 Mendenhall Rd. Memphis, TN 38115
- Dorothy’s Place Food Service
3185 Hickory Hill Rd. Memphis, TN 38115
- King Jerry Lawler’s Hall Of Fame Bar & Grill
159 Beale St Memphis, TN 38103
- A & R BBQ
3721 Hickory Hill Memphis, TN 38115
- The Barbeque Lady Memphis
3719 Hickory Hill Rd Memphis, TN 38115
- C Fu Chinese Restaurant & Bar
3135 S. Mendenhall Memphis, TN 38115
- Captain D’s
8342 N. Hwy 51 Millington, TN 38053