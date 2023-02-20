Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here.

Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here.

Lowest:

Saito 2 Hibachi & Sushi (Kitchen) – 66

9775 US Highway 64 Arlington, TN 38002

Violation include: Person in charge (PIC) did not demonstrate knowledge, employees do not properly wash hands when switching, observed eggs stored next to carrots and above uncovered chicken, observed uncovered containers of shrimp stored on top of one another, improper reheating for chicken (must be reheated to at least 165° F), observed rice, chicken shrimp out of proper cold holding temperature stored on prep table behind the grill, consumer advisory in menu does not disclose which food it applies to, observed unlabeled bottles of sauce near microwave, roach observed crawling near ice machine, observed employee preparing food without hair restraint, observed soiled towel stored improperly on the walk-in cooler shelf, observed ice scoop stored improperly in ice machine, large pan on top of ice machine should be stored upside down unless it has a lid on it, floors are stained and need to be cleaned.

Inspector’s Note: Due to priority violations present, a follow-up is scheduled.

Red Sun – 68

2769 Wolfcreek Pkwy Suite 1055 Bartlett, TN 38133

Violations include: Person in charge (PIC) did not demonstrate knowledge regarding hot holding temperatures, proper cold holding temperatures, and wash, rinse and sanitize the three compartment sink. Soap dispenser near three compartment sink does not work, no hand washing sign present at hand washing sink behind the sushi bar or hand sink near back door of kitchen, several uncovered food items on rack of walk-in freezer with freezer burn, cutting board at raw fish and raw chicken prep table is stained and has deep grooves, PIC did not follow proper cooling temperature process, no date marking present on food items inside walk-in cooler, improper cooling methods for chicken items, no thermometers present in deep freezer behind the sushi bar or near back door of kitchen, no thermometer present at prep cooler near back door of kitchen.

Unlabeled metal pans under prep table next to prep station, unlabeled bottle of sauce at prep station, large white unlabeled container of food in storage area, unlabeled condiments condiment bottles behind sushi bar on the cart, unlabeled containers of seasoning behind sushi bar on the cart.

Food items stored on floor of walk-in freezer, improperly stored containers in prep station, containers are stacked on top of pans of food that were uncovered, pan of uncovered chicken skewers and uncovered chicken wings in the prep cooler near the back door of the kitchen, raw crab stored in a grocery bag near preop station, food items must be stored in food grade containers.

Ice scoop improperly stored laying in ice of the ice machine, improperly stored cutting boards on floor behind sushi bar, improper scoop in raw chicken and fish prep cooler by back door of kitchen. Severe ice buildup inside walk-in freezer, ice buildup behind sushi bar and in the kitchen near back door.

Leak at left faucet at three compartment sink, dirty and excessively wet floors in the kitchen area, dirty ceiling tiles in the kitchen area, dusty wall vents at the entrance to the kitchen, lights out in kitchen along the prep station cooler area.

Inspector’s note: Due to priority violations, a follow-up is scheduled.

Happy Mexican (Food Service) – 69

6080 Primacy Pkwy Memphis, TN 38119

Violations include: no employee illness policy in place, no paper towels in all hand sinks, moldy onions found in the box with tomatoes inside walk-in cooler, bread stored underneath raw beef in prep cooler, celery stored to raw bacon in prep cooler, pink and black residue found inside ice machine, menu needs to indicate which items fall under consumer advisory, thermometer not accurate inside walk-in cooler, dirty spoon stored on the rice container, hand sink leaking through a pipe in cooking area, no trash cans with lid in women’s restroom, missing and destroyed ceiling tiles in kitchen.

Kami Ramen Bar – 75

2765 Wolf Creek Pkwy Memphis, TN 38133

Violations include: employees need educating on the importance of hand washing between tasks, no hot water or papers towels present at hand sink near bar entrance, pink residue on the ice machine and cutting boards are stained with grooves, microwave needs cleaning at prep station, no thermometers in either of the deep freezers, several unlabeled containers in the storage area, two containers of food are in improper food grade container, unlabeled bottles above prep station and next to small cooler, gnats observed in kitchen, several scoops stored in containers of food items inside storage area, large pot stored on the floor, food items (carrots, containers of soup) stored on floor of walk-in cooler, lobster tails and chicken feet stored in grover bags inside deep freezer, employee observed handling and preparing food without hair restraint, employee observed switching tasks without changing gloves, ice buildup present in both deep freezers, not hot water available at hand washing sink near bar entrance, hot water knob is stripped, dirty floors observed in kitchen area, ceiling tiles missing near back door of kitchen.

Inspector’s note: Due to priority violations, a follow-up is scheduled.

Kem’s Restaurant – 79

2751 New Brunswick Memphis, TN 38133

Violations include: no employee illness policy present, observed a severely stained cutting board at prep table with deep grooves, pink residue observed on the in use ice machine in hallway, items inside the walk-in cooler (chopped chicken, pot of stew) are not properly date marked, no thermometer inside prep cooler, unlabeled container of seasoning observed above two compartment sink, two large unlabeled containers of food on bottom shelf in storage area, food observed being stored directly on the floor inside walk-in freezer, improperly stored pans above the oven, microwave needs to be cleaning, brown residue on blade of can opener, ice machine in kitchen area is not working, southbend oven is not working, dumpster gate left open and cardboard boxes present in dumpster area, fees are due for permit (expired on 6/30/2019).

Inspector’s Note: Due to priority violations, a follow-up is scheduled. The permit expired 6/30/2019. Payment is due to get the permit up-to-date. Additional details provided on a separate form.

McDonald’s – 79

674 N. Germantown Pkwy Cordova, TN 38018

Violations include: employees need educating on handwashing when moving from station to station or when leaving a station, bare hand contact with ready to eat food, employee touched hashbrowns with bare hands and did not use tongs, one hand washing sink does not work near prep sink, other hand washing sink is not adequately supplied with paper towels, food contact surface is not cleaned, nozzles on drink machine were dirty while drink station is in use, written instructions for time as a public health control (TPHC) were not available (it was not available for the lettuce), food thermometer in not available to check cooking temperatures once food is done, hair nets not worn properly, cook had no hair net present, gloves not properly used when changing station or when handling ready to eat foods, men’s restroom was not adequately supplied with soap, one of the soap dispensers did not have soap.

Wendy’s – 80

8092 Rockcreek Cove Cordova, TN 38016

Violations include: employees observed not washing hands, employees must properly wash hands while changing tasks or stations, one hand washing sink does not soap and the other hand washing sink does not have paper towels, drink dispenser in the lobby and by the drive-thru are not clean, several bags observed out of their original packaging (must be labeled if not still in original packaging), open container of lettuce on the bottom shelf, hairnets not being worn properly, employees need educating about changing gloves when changing stations, there is a leak inside the walk-in refrigerator causing an accumulation of water on the floor, men’s restroom is not clean or adequately supplied, floor is not clean.

IHOP #4427 – 81

2810 Wolfcreek Pkwy. Memphis, TN 38133

Violations include: employees need educating on the importance of hand washing between tasks, observed severely stained cutting boards at grill station, top of cold holding table is not holding items at proper temperatures, no written procedure for time as a public health control (TPHC) practice for cold holding items, unlabeled bottles in kitchen area, observed ice buildup inside walk-in freezer, loose faucet observed in the men’s and women’s restroom, dirty restrooms, dirty ceiling tiles in the kitchen.

Inspector’s Note: Due to priority violations, a follow-up is scheduled.

Hyderabad Biryani & More – 81

3675 Southwind Park #105 Memphis, TN 38125

Violations include: cutting board excessively worn and needs to be replaced, no date marking on time as a public health control foods inside walk-in cooler, no labels on food containers in food prep area. Potatoes and onions stored on the floor, food left uncovered on the counter, employees not wearing hair restraints while prepping foods, dirty wiping cloth improperly stored on prep table and other equipment, to-go bowls stored improperly, cooking equipment has buildup and needs cleaning, trash on ground in dumpster area. Floors, walls and ceiling are dirty and need cleaning. Ventilation hood filter is dirty.

Panda Express – 83

585 Germantown Pkwy N. Cordova, TN 38018

Violations include: employees need educating on hand washing techniques when moving from station to station, food contact surface is not cleaned, cutting boards has grooves and needs to be replaced, improper cold holding (mushrooms and green beans reading above 50° F), improper date marking, food and sauces not properly labeled, nuts on the line are not labeled, utensils are not properly stored, current permit not posted.

Cocina Mexican Bar and Grill (Restaurant) – 84

2798 New Brunswick Rd. Memphis, TN 38133

Violations include: eggs stored next to ham inside walk-in cooler, cutting board observed with several grooves, PIC was unable to explain the cooling down process for chicken wings, improper date marking observed inside walk-in coolers, unlabeled condiment bottles at grill and side table, unlabeled containers inside storage area, unlabeled container under tea canisters, tortillas stored in plastic grocery bag, dented cans stored with intact cans.

Inspector’s note: Due to priority violations, a follow-up is scheduled.

100s:

Alice’s Candy

2760 N. Germantown Pkwy. Memphis, TN 38133

Cocina Mexicana (Bar)

2798 New Brunswick Rd. Memphis, TN 38133

Eat 2gether

3941 Riverdale Rd. Memphis, TN 38115

Juicy Crab Bar

2828 Wolfcreek Pkwy Memphis, TN 38133

Let It Fly Bar

9091 Poplar Ave. Suite 101 Germantown, TN 38138

Nook’s

2181 Carrollwood Ln. Cordova, TN 38016

Soul Fish Cafe

8413 US Highway 64 (Stage Rd.) Memphis, TN 38133

Wendy’s

5998 Stage Rd. Bartlett, TN 38134