Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here.
Worst
- U.S. Donuts – 86
7546 Us Hwy 70 Ste 101 Memphis, TN 38133
Violations include: Drinking cup in food prep area, mop sink being used as a shower, food containers missing labels in food prep area, donut mix and other food items stored on floor, food containers improperly stored on shelf, unnecessary item that are stored in food prep area, dirty microwave, build up inside of oven, dirty floor in food prep area
100’s
- Panda Express
7579 Winchester Memphis, TN 38125
- Bayou Boy Crawfish
3957 Twin Lake Dr Memphis, TN 38128
- Cooper’s Seafood & Soul
1432 Bridgewater Rd Cordova, TN 38018
- Memphis Smokes Cigar Lounge
3241 Elvis Presley Blvd Memphis, TN 38116
- Lola B’s
2025 Clifton Ave Memphis, TN 38127
- Mojo Nutrition
20595 Houston Levee Ste 118 Germantown, TN 38139