Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections.

Worst

U.S. Donuts – 86

7546 Us Hwy 70 Ste 101 Memphis, TN 38133

Violations include: Drinking cup in food prep area, mop sink being used as a shower, food containers missing labels in food prep area, donut mix and other food items stored on floor, food containers improperly stored on shelf, unnecessary item that are stored in food prep area, dirty microwave, build up inside of oven, dirty floor in food prep area

100’s

Panda Express

7579 Winchester Memphis, TN 38125

3957 Twin Lake Dr Memphis, TN 38128

1432 Bridgewater Rd Cordova, TN 38018

3241 Elvis Presley Blvd Memphis, TN 38116

2025 Clifton Ave Memphis, TN 38127

1432 Bridgewater Rd Cordova, TN 38018

20595 Houston Levee Ste 118 Germantown, TN 38139