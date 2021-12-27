Previous Restaurant Report Cards

Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here.



Lowest Scores:



VFW Post #7175 – 64

4681 Cuba Millington Rd. Millington, TN 38053

Violations include: no employee health policy, hand sink not stocked and not working, dirty cutting boards and potato slicer, discard date not marked on leftover food, no consumer advisory provided, rubbing alcohol stored with food and utensils, missing thermometers in several spaces, rodent droppings observed in drawer spaces, freezers need defrosting and damaged ceilings.



Quail Ridge Golf Course – 74

4055 Altruria Rd. Bartlett, TN, 38135

Violations include: No one present is in charge of food space. No one is performing food sanitation duties. No one present can demonstrate any food sanitation knowledge. Hand sink near kitchen 3 comp. sink is not supplied properly, food found with apparent freezer burn after being stored for several years and never served, ice machine grossly contaminated with black and red mold, no sanitizer on premises for sanitizing food equipment, ice machine door falls off when opened, rusty table present with damaged contact paper present



Applebee’s – 74

2890 Barlett Center Drive Memphis, TN 38134

Violations include: good retail practices violation, cook staff left the line, handled personal cell phones and did not wash hands, all cutting boards in the facility (both clean and not) showed signs of ingrained bacteria growth, staff not wearing beard or hair restraints, bowls and to go containers stored improperly, cook staff not changing gloves properly, having damaged and rusty equipment, a water leak onto the floor from dump trough near dishwasher.



100s:



Shake Rag (Bar)

8902 Rankin Branch Rd Millington, TN 38053



Marlowe’s Restaurant Bar

4381 Elvis Presley Blvd. Memphis, TN 38116



Five Guy’s Burgers

6600 Stage Rd, Suite 137, Bartlett, TN 38134



Small Cakes of Bartlett

6600 Stage Rd, Suite #109, Bartlett, TN 38134



Pizza Hut

2919 Elmore Park Bartlett, TN 38134



Popeye’s Famous Fried Chicken #7096

6085 Stage Road Memphis, TN 38134



King Buffet

3678 Ridgeway Memphis, TN 38115