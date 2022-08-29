Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here.

Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here.

Lowest:

Days Inn (Hotel / Motel) – 69 | Follow-up: 77

2889 Austin Peay Hwy. Memphis, TN 38128

Violations include: inoperable ice machines on 3rd and 5th floors, pool pump room pipes and swimming pool are in state of disrepair, outer opening on top of laundry room exit door, discarded mattresses next to dumpster, damaged roof leaks when it rains, stairway welding is cracked, rusty, damaged and breaking, damaged and inoperable HVAC units throughout property, strong urine and noxious odors present throughout establishment hallways, stairways and rooms. Dirty windows throughout property as well as broken windows on 4th floor and room 115, stained and worn mattresses with holes in them, damaged or worn drapes and damaged furniture in rooms throughout establishment, carpet had a foul odor throughout establishment. Stained, damaged and leaking ceiling tiles present throughout, church ceiling collapsed onto damaged church building floor, storage closets cluttered with discarded items, maintenance equipment and cleaning equipment in disrepair as well as being stored in pool area and inside rooms not in use, dirty washing machines and dryers, current permit must be paid and posted.



Note: Smoke detectors in 305 and 316 were repaired. The 3rd floor hallway light fixture with exposed wiring fixed.

Barretville General Store – 80

9053 Barret Rd. Millington, TN 38053

Violations include: There is no soap, hot or cold water available at hand washing sink inside bus, no hot or cold water available at 3-compartment sink, ice machine has black substance inside and needs to be washed, rinsed and sanitized. Improper date markings – chicken and potato salad prepared over 24 hours ago was not properly marked, unlabelled food containers in pizza prep cooler, flies present, food stored on floor of walk-in cooler, ice scoop stored in uncovered ice machine, floor tiles damaged.

Inspector’s Note: Bus out back must be detached from building. You can not use bus to cook food and serve to customers. Will return with supervisor.

Stoney River Restaurant (Food Service) – 88

7515 Poplar Ave. Suite 101 Germantown, TN 38138

Violations include: no hand soap and paper towels at dishwashing area hand sink, ice machine is dirty with dark-colored substance, foot items found over 41 degrees.

Cook Out – 90

8569 Highway 51 N. Millington, TN 38053

Violations include: TCS (temperature control for safety) foods not maintained at 41 degrees, prep cooler temperature is 50 degrees, flies observed in food prep area, wet dished stacked.

100s:

Burger King #7206

6869 Winchester Rd. Memphis, TN 38115

Hooters

2838 New Brunswick Rd. Memphis, TN 38113

Sakura of Collierville (Bar)

255 New Byhalia Collierville, TN 38017

The Savage Kitchen (Mobile Unit)

6569 Wyndham Hills Dr. Olive Branch, MS 38654

Sip’s and Sammie’s

1034 McEvers Rd. Memphis, TN 38111

Stoney River (Bar)

7515 Poplar Ave. Suite 101 Germantown, TN 38138

Shake Rag (Bar)

8902 Rankin Branch Rd. Millington, TN 38103