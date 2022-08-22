Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here.

Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here.

Lowest:

La Catrina Mexican Restaurant and Cantina Inc. – 91 | Previous Score: 84

8834 US Highway 51 N. Millington, TN 38053

Violations include: thermometer not accurate on prep cooler under grill, observed flies in food prep area, meat uncovered in walk in freezer, overserved wiping cloths stored on prep table, ice scoop stored in ice bin, ice buildup inside walk-in freezer, dirty equipment, dirty floors, walls and floor tiles are missing, light bulb out on vent-a-hood.

Piccadilly – 90 | Previous Score: 88

4996 Stage Rd. Memphis, TN 38128

Violations include: unlabelled food containers in walk-in cooler, flies present, buckets of icing stored on floor of kitchen, uncovered food in walk-in cooler and walk-in freezer, uncovered food containers in storage area, wiping cloths stored on line table – wiping cloth should be stored in sanitizer, scoop left on shelf in storage area, handing missing on walk-in cooler, cutting boards need to be replaced (too many grooves and stained), hand washing sink #4 has leaky pipe, toilet seat in employee women’s restroom is broken and toilet tank cover is missing, no paper towels in women’s restroom.

Inspector’s Note: Violation #8 corrected.

Kobe Japanese Cuisine – 90 | Previous Score: 85

8510 Wilkinsville Rd. Millington, TN 38053

Violations include: unlabeled food containers, outer openings at bottom of rear exit door, uncovered sugar, boxed single service items stored on the floor, rusty equipment, cups used as scoops, dirty food containers, hot water not provided in hand sink, dirty equipment exterior, grease buildup, dirty floors and walls.

Dindie’s Soul Food – 90 | Previous Score: 81

4375 Stage Rd. Memphis, TN 38128

Violations include: no thermometers inside reach-in freezer and cooler, unlabelled containers of food inside walk-in cooler, roaches and flies observed inside facility, food on floor inside walk-in cooler, box of sweet potatoes stored on kitchen floor, deep freezer surface is stained and scratched, buildup inside oven, grease buildup on side of fryers, freezer needs cleaning, no test strips available, pipes leaking under 3 compartment sink, walls dirty and damaged, ceiling is damaged, plastic covering on ceiling by light fixture, current permit not posted.

Inspector’s Note: Violations #13 and #21 corrected.

100s:

Ad’s Dogs

1801 Brentwood Place Apt #3 Memphis, TN 38134

Bahama Breeze – Bar 1

2830 N Germantown Pkwy. Memphis, TN 38113

Bahama Breeze – Bar 2

2830 N Germantown Pkwy. Memphis, TN 38113

Chardonnay Bistro and Wine Bar (Bar)

4205 Hacks Cross Rd. Memphis, TN 38125

Corine Burgers, Wings N More (Mobile Unit)

371 Carpenter St. Memphis, TN 38112

EZ Water Ice

564 Whiteville Ave. Memphis, TN 38109

Tropical Islands

348 Ingle Ave. Memphis, TN 38109