Lowest:

Dixie Queen – 68

2391 Airways Memphis, TN 38114

Violations include: Person in charge (PIC) failed to demonstrate knowledge regarding food code, no employee illness policy on hand during inspection, observed employee prepare cooked wing plates and leave station then return with the same gloves on, employee did not wash hands or change gloves, handwashing station near drive-thru paper towel dispenser is not working, employee cell phone laying on cutting board as they were preparing sandwiches, food contact surfaces not clean, PIC could not explain the cooling down process for cooked wings that were in a tub cooling down, improper cold holding temperatures for lettuce, onions and cole slaw, no labels on containers of corn meal, flour and others, employees not wearing hair restraint, cook not properly wearing gloves, observed cook pulling up his pants preparing customer’s order, food and non-contact equipment is dirty, establishment walls and ceilings are dirty with dust, grease and food debris, entire establishment needs cleaning.

Inkwell – 86

631 Madison Ave. Memphis, TN 38103

Violations include: the ice machine is dirty, food items were not being held at 41° F on cold holding bar, date marking is not being observed on food items, all foods are not properly labeled, toaster oven is not clean, ceiling vents are dusty in both restrooms, ceiling vent in the kitchen is dusty, current permit not posted.

100s:

Artreanna’s Italian Ice

2032 Sycamore View Suite 102 Memphis, TN 38134

Crawfish Shack

2577 Chumley Dr. Memphis, TN 38119

CW Concessions

4310 Chapel Cv. Arlington, TN 38002

K and L Food Truck

1891 Sea Isle Rd. Memphis, TN 38117

La Hidrocalida

3363 Pipers Gap Dr. Memphis, TN 38134

N! HSAY

9245 Poplar Ave. Suite 5, #303 Germantown, TN 38138

It’s Taylor Made Delicious BBQ (Mobile Unit)

7499 Richmond Rd. Memphis, TN 38125

Smurfey’s Smokehouse (Mobile Food Vendor)

2923 Invergarry Memphis, TN 38128

Taqueria Los Compadres #2

6290 Winchester Rd. Memphis, TN 38125

Tru-Lee Delightful Eats

2740 Twisted Oak Cove N. Memphis, TN 38016