Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here.

Lowest:

Chang’s Bubble Tea Cafe – 71

8095 Macon Rd. Suite 107 Cordova, TN 38018

Violations include: food items observed uncovered inside walk-in refrigerator, food items observed stored on the floor inside walk-in freezer, raw foods stored above ready-to-eat foods, onions observed stored on the floor inside walk-in refrigerator, ice machine needs cleaning, food stored in prep cooler did not reach proper cold holding temperatures, expired milk observed in walk-in fridge, prep cooler does not have adequate temperature control, thermometers needed inside walk-in fridge and freezer, squeeze bottles need labelling, improper food storage, brooms stored improperly, interior and exterior of prep cooler needs cleaning, prep cooler is not in good state of repair, exterior of cooking equipment needs cleaning, stove tops need cleaning. Ice buildup present inside walk-in freezer, shelves in walk-in fridge need cleaning and are rusty, shelves above prep tables need cleaning, ventilation hood needs cleaning, floor behind and under equipment needs cleaning, storage room needs maintenance and cleaning, ceiling vents need cleaning, light fixture needs repairs, compliance with the TN Non-Smoker Protection Act.

University Club (Kitchen) – 75

1346 Central Ave. Memphis, TN 38104

Violations include: food items stored on the floor of walk-in freezer, ice machine needs cleaning, no date markings observed, squeeze bottles need labelling, plates/food/beverages stored improperly, oven is not in good repair and interior needs cleaning, stove top needs cleaning, prep cooler is not in good repair and the interior needs cleaning, interior of reach cooler needs cleaning, fridges and freezers need cleaning, dishwasher not reaching proper temperatures for sanitation, black mildew present on wall near WareWashing area, ventilation hood needs cleaning, floor tiles not in good repair, vent hood lights are in need of repair, expired permit posted, compliance with TN Non-Smoker Protection Act.

Waffle House – 80

2931 N. Germantown Rd. Bartlett, TN 38134

Violations include: No employee illness policy present (one was provided on site), hand washing sink was not accessible, raw bacon and raw beef stored above waffle batter in cooler, raw eggs stored above cartons of hash brown potatoes, ice machine has pink slime present and needs to be washed, rinsed, and sanitized. Food in cooler was not labelled (mushrooms, lettuce, and peppers), dishes should be stored inverted on shelf, dumpster door left open, floors need sweeping.

Mulan Asian Bistro – 84

2149 Young St. Memphis, TN 38104

Violations include: broccoli and cabbage stored under grill, food stored on floors of walk-ins, food on the floor was not held at proper cold temperatures, thermometers needed inside coolers and freezers, labels on all foods and sauces – not in original containers, all food in coolers needs to be covered, improper storing of wiping cloth, soy sauce bottles stored improperly, equipment needs cleaning, freezers need defrosting, facilities need maintenance.

Golden India – 89

2097 Madison Ave. Memphis, TN 38104

Violations include: proper thawing of meat is under running cold water – not sitting in a bucket of water, proper labelling on all food containers in kitchen, food needs to be covered inside coolers, all employees in the kitchen must wear hair restraints, table spoons must be stored inverted in kitchen, cutting boards need to be replaced – too many grooves, dishwashing area and shelving inside kitchen need cleaning, ventilation hood covers need cleaning inside restroom. Clean floors, walls, ventahood filters, ceiling tiles in kitchen area, light shield on ventahood needs replacing, recent permit not posted.

100s:

LaFayette’s Music Club (Downstairs Bar)

2119 Madison Ave. Memphis, TN 38104

Malco Theaters – Bartlett

2809 Bartlett Blvd. Memphis, TN 38133

Memphis Zoo – Ancient Grounds Coffee Shop

2000 Prentiss Place Memphis, TN 38112

Memphis Zoo – Dippin Dots Cart 3

2000 Prentiss Place Memphis, TN 38112

Memphis Zoo – Funnel Cart Stand

2000 Prentiss Place Memphis, TN 38112

Memphis Zoo – Out Post

2000 Prentiss Place Memphis, TN 38112

Memphis Zoo – Ray’s Grill

2000 Prentiss Place Memphis, TN 38112

Memphis Zoo – Shakes and Sliders

2000 Prentiss Place Memphis, TN 38112

Mulls Barbeque – Mobile Unit

6573 Emmit St. Millington, TN 38053

Piccadilly

3425 Poplar Ave. Memphis, TN 38111

Tropical Smoothie Cafe

7706 Winchester Rd. Suite 107 Memphis, TN 38105