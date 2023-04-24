Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here.
Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here.
Lowest:
Arsh Bilques Restaurant Inc. – 90
4514 SUMMER AVE., SUITE #9 Memphis
Violations include: Dirty sink, dirty kitchen equipment, dirty coolers and freezers, slow-flushing toilet and leak in women’s restroom, unnecessary articles stored throughout, inoperable equipment, dirty floor, walls, ceiling, grease build-up
100s
Kountry Boy Wagon
6622 Collins Way Dr Memphis
Nana’s All In One Eatery
5236 Longmeadow Dr Memphis
Taqueria Y Fruteria Luna
3445 Stone St Memphis
Lowrance Elementary School
7740 Lowrance Rd. Memphis