Lowest:

Arsh Bilques Restaurant Inc. – 90

4514 SUMMER AVE., SUITE #9 Memphis

Violations include: Dirty sink, dirty kitchen equipment, dirty coolers and freezers, slow-flushing toilet and leak in women’s restroom, unnecessary articles stored throughout, inoperable equipment, dirty floor, walls, ceiling, grease build-up

100s

Kountry Boy Wagon

6622 Collins Way Dr Memphis

Nana’s All In One Eatery

5236 Longmeadow Dr Memphis

Taqueria Y Fruteria Luna

3445 Stone St Memphis

Lowrance Elementary School

7740 Lowrance Rd. Memphis