Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here.

Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here.

Lowest:

Wendy’s – 87

7920 Highway 64 Memphis, TN 38134

Violations include: employee did not was hands and change gloves after touching clothing, improper date marking – sliced tomatoes, cooked beef patties, and chopped onions did not have a date marking, food not properly labelled on floor of walk-in cooler, freezer or storage areas, dumpster door was left open.

La Hacienda #5 (Follow-up inspection 87, improved from a 73)

1760 N. Germantown Pkwy Cordova, TN 38018

Violations include: ice machine needs cleaning, squeeze bottles and food bins need labelling, plates and bowls need to be stored upright, wiping cloths must be stored properly, broom stored improperly, exterior of cooking equipment needs cleaning and backsplash needs cleaning, hand washing sink has a leak, walls need cleaning, and compliance with the TN Non-Smoker Protection Act.

Cookout – 86

7970 US Highway 64 Memphis, TN 38133

Violations include: improper cold holding temperatures for tomatoes, shredded chicken and shredded beef, cooked chicken in cooler was not properly labelled, food present on freezer floor, employee changed stations without washing hands – went from burger station to fry station to grill, cutting boards need replacing – too many grooved and stained, water not properly draining in 3-compartment sink and draining onto the floor, water at produce sink does not drain properly and ends up on the floor, women’s restroom needs cleaning, dumpster left open, and water present on floor throughout kitchen.

Poke World – 84

1605 N Germantown Pkwy Cordova, TN 38016

Violations include: interior of ice machine needs cleaning, no date marking observed on left over foods or ready-to-eat food, reach-in cooler and deep freezer needs thermometers, food containers in walk-in fridge need labelling, roach observed crawling near 3-compartment sink, single-use items observed being stored on the floor, deep freezer has ice buildup, and compliance with the TN Non-Smoker Protection Act.

All Star’s Hot Wings – 80

7537 Highway 64 Bartlett, TN 38133

Violations include: no employee illness policy present (copy was left by inspector), no paper towels in hand washing sink, lettuce turning brown, chopped celery did not have a date marking, food not properly labelled – sauce bottles, chopped celery and sugar needs labels, no paper towels in both restrooms and men’s restroom soap is watery, floor needs mopping behind register.

100s:

Artreanna’s Italian Ice

2032 Sycamore View Suite 102 Memphis, TN 38134

Bubble Bang

420 S Germantown Pkwy Cordova, TN 38018

Checkers

600 N Germantown Pkwy Cordova, TN 38018

McDonald’s #10676

674 N Germantown Pkwy Cordova, TN 38018

Mi Tierra Columbia Restaurant Bar

5883 Summer Ave Memphis, TN 38134

Panda Express

585 Germantown Pkwy Cordova, TN 38018

Queenz Wingz

3734 Hilridge St Memphis, TN 38109

Raw Girls Trailer #1

5500 Poplar Ave Memphis, TN 38119

Sno Me Something LLC

300 N Houston Levee Cordova, TN 38018

T.J. Mulligan

2821 N Houston Levee Rd Cordova, TN 38016