Lowest:

Mulan Asian Bistro – 70

2149 Young St. Memphis, TN 38104

Violations include: Person in charge (PIC) cannot demonstrate knowledge, observed employee drinking in the kitchen, employee did not wash hands when returning to station, observed employee using only one set of tongs to distribute raw meat, two cutting boards are deeply stained and need to be replaced, food containers not covered, several food containers on the floor, observed utensils being used for rice being stored in water that is not above 135° F, observed an employee wash gloves at outside faucet (employees cannot wash gloves, they must be changed between tasks), reach-in freezer has ice buildup, stained ceiling tiles in the men’s restroom and vents are dusty in both restrooms, walls and ceilings are stained in the kitchen and prep areas, floor is not clean.

Tug’s Grill – 72 (Follow-up from 72)

51 Harbor Town Sq. Memphis, TN 38103

Violations include: employees observed eating on the prep line, observed employee eat at the line and switch tasks without washing hands, observed employee switching tasks without washing hands, observed stained cutting boards with deep grooves, observed no disclaimer for food items applied to consumer advisory, observed several unlabeled food bottles at the prep stations and grill areas, unlabeled containers in storage area, gnats observed near prep station, observed food items stored on the floor of the walk-in freezer, observed employees preparing food without hair restraint, observed improperly stored wiping cloth on prep line and sink divider, observed improperly stored pans above grill and dishwasher, stained ceiling tiles observed in kitchen area.

Inspector’s note: All of the points are ineligible to be returned at this time. The only outstanding priority violation is violation 23. The menus have not been updated to reflect both portions of the consumer advisory which are the disclosure and the reminder. Each applicable menu item must have an asterisk.

Pho 64 – 77

6773 Stage Rd. Bartlett, TN 38134

Violations include: drink machine nozzles are dirty and the Dr. Pepper has slime present, improper hot holding procedures (container of cooked chicken and beef are stored on a shelf and not maintaining 135° F or higher), improper cold holding procedures (cooked shrimp has ice inside container but is not below 41° F), unlabeled bottle of windex, unknown spray bottle near 3 compartment sink, most of the food containers were not labeled, uncovered containers of beef soup, bean sprouts and eggroll sauce. Boxes of noodles were stored on the floor, employee not wearing hair restraint while handling food, wiping cloth store on cold holding table, reach-in freezer exterior is dirty and shelf inside has spilled food on it, central reach-in cooler has spilled food on bottom shelf, cooler door does not close completely, grease buildup on fryers, microwave shelf is dirty, grease buildup on walls of kitchen near fryers, ceiling tiles stained, dust on ceiling tiles near vents, establishment is renovating but the flooring incomplete, missing ventilation hood filters.

Inspector’s Notes: Cooked beef and chicken are sitting on counter. Even though the chef reheats food per customer order, the food has to be hot held (135 degrees Fahrenheit or above) or cold held (41 degrees Fahrenheit or below ). Chicken was 112 degrees Fahrenheit and the beef was 90 degrees Fahrenheit. When I asked the chef how long has it been since he cook this food, he replied 7 minutes.

There is a container of lettuce sitting on counter across from grill not under temperature control. Also a container of shrimp with ice inside, but it’s not reaching proper cold hold temperatures.

When I asked manager about spray bottle near 3 compartment sink, he said he used it to soak his metal containers that has burned food stuck on it. He threw the original bottle away, so I’m not sure what the exact chemical is inside bottle.

Manager stated that they do not use commercial dishwasher. The only use the 3 compartment sink to wash dishes. Educated manager on time as a public health. I informed him that he must have a written procedure for all foods that he plans to leave on counter if he doesn’t want to keep food under temperature control.

A&R BBQ – 81

1802 Elvis Presley Blvd. Memphis, TN 38106

Violations include: Person in charge failed to demonstrate knowledge, no illness policy present, eggs stored on shelf with ready to eat foods, PIC was unable to explain the cooling down process

Church’s Fried Chicken #309 – 82

2304 Chelsea Ave. Memphis, TN 38108

Violations include: employee discarded and changed gloves without washing hands, paper towels not provided in men’s restroom, beverage air freezer is 28° F, thermometer not provided in prep cooler, employee observed preparing food without hair restraint, dirty wiping cloth stored on fryer cover, dirty 3 compartment sink, dirty equipment exterior, toilets overflow when flushed, damaged floor tiles, dirty floor, walls and ceiling due to grease buildup, most current inspection not posted and not paid.

100s:

Baskin Robbins

6114 Quince Rd. Memphis, TN 38119

Bass Pro Fudge Shop

1 Bass Pro Dr. Memphis, TN 38103

Brother Juniper’s

3519 Walker Memphis, TN 38111

Cue Guard Smokehouse LLC

6000 Poplar Ave. Suite 250 Memphis, TN 38118

La Costenita

4440 Jamerson Rd. Memphis, TN 38122

The Family Cup Coffee Co.

3600 Otter Creek Cv. Collierville, TN 38017

Five Guy’s Burgers

1315 Ridgeway Rd. Memphis, TN 38119

Formosa (Bar)

6685 Quince Rd. Memphis, TN 38119

Game Changer LLC

8553 Macon Rd. Suite 101 Memphis, TN 38018

Garibaldi’s Pizza

3530 Walker Memphis, TN 38111

The Green Beetle (Food Truck)

325 S. Main St. Memphis, TN 38103

Inkwell

631 Madison Ave. Memphis, TN 38103

Isabella’s Pizza (Food Service)

2801 Bartlett Blvd. Memphis, TN 38134

Just Wraps Food Truck

5222 Kimbark Memphis, TN 38134

Live from the Kitchen (Mobile Unit)

4190 Indian Brook Cv. Memphis, TN 38125

Pizza Hut

6532 Quince Rd. Memphis, TN 38119

Poke Paradise

5310 Crestview Rd. Memphis, TN 38134

The Rockin Chair of Memphis

1542 Elvis Presley Blvd. Memphis, TN 38106

Selam Food Truck

6490 Gallan Dr. Memphis, TN 38134

Shugga Momma

3706 Justine St. Memphis, TN 38127

Southern Roasted Coffee Co. LLC

11145 Macon Rd. Eads, TN 38028

Taste of Tennessee, LLC (Mobile Unit)

2360 Barbaro Dr. Bartlett, TN 38184

Tacos Don Pedro (Mobile Unit)

2903 S. Perkins Rd. Memphis, TN 38118