Shelby County Restaurant Report Card, Aug. 11-17

Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County Health Department restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here.

Lowest:

ALL STAR HOT WINGS: 82

Highest:

SUBWAY

ALFREDS BAR

LOS REYES BAKERY- FOOD SERVICE

REGINA CAJUN KITCHEN BAR

BAHAMA BREEZE BAR 2

