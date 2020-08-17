Shelby County Restaurant Report Card, Aug. 11-17

Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County Health Department restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here.
Lowest:
ALL STAR HOT WINGS: 82
- 1428 Union Ave. Memphis, TN 38104
- Violations include: presence of fruit flies, not hot water at three compartment sinks, no hot water at hand washing sink, physical need cleaning and not maintained.
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=AA803E89-9F1A-4EB5-9299-CE5D27450214
Highest:
SUBWAY
- 5135 QUINCE Memphis, TN 38117
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=6AF501F8-CF10-4F4E-B17A-22DA97336357
ALFREDS BAR
- 197 Beale St. Memphis, TN 38103
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=499BE3BE-9E84-471B-AA4A-9D1EE9F45CC8
LOS REYES BAKERY- FOOD SERVICE
- 2465 WHITTEN RD. SUITE 106 Memphis, TN 38133
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=B0A9E1F1-1892-45F4-B1FE-EE57789A8615
REGINA CAJUN KITCHEN BAR
- 60 N Main Street Memphis, TN 38103
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=B365A1C7-1DC4-439B-998F-D8F169430A66
BAHAMA BREEZE BAR 2
- 2830 N GERMANTOWN PKWY Memphis, TN 38113
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=ADD5248E-7971-43AC-9BB3-6802511C7834