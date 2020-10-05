Shelby County restaurant inspection scores, Sept. 28 – Oct. 5

LOWEST SCORES:
Tin Roof – FD-SRV.: 80
- 315 BEALE STREET Memphis, TN 3810
- Violations include: gnats, no thermometer in French fry freezer or coolers bars, lids need cleaning, single use items on the floor, restrooms need cleaning
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=15EE8036-CB36-4E98-9C2B-E0399A5DFEB4
Yum’s: 74
- 3141 S. Perkins Rd. Memphis, TN 38118
- Violations: “critical violations seen during inspection,” mold in ice machine, raw chicken stored above cooked chicken, wiping cloths not stored in bleach water, rice cooker not clean, grease build up
100s:
Lafayette’s Music Club (Upstairs Bar)
- 2119 Madison Memphis, TN 38104
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=03F5CEE4-CE1C-4FED-8D89-F988DABC9D88
Mr. Tacos- Mobile Truck
- 5325 SHADY RIDGE COVE , 38141
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=6C4EFCE9-C35E-44D4-8180-C2E062FA4D44
Napa Café- Bar
- 5101 Sanderlin, Ste 122 Memphis, TN 38117
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=13795327-04B0-4993-9C50-DF248C0835A9
Mellow Mushroom Pizza- BAR
- 9155 US HWY 72 SUITE # 26 Germantown, TN 38138
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=BE3F1084-1341-471A-BE4C-AA068BA26E8E
Dinstuhl’s
- 436 Grove Park Memphis, TN 38117
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=460DE10B-70A7-4D8F-BDA1-E745EB33A1DA