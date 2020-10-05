Shelby County restaurant inspection scores, Sept. 28 – Oct. 5

Restaurant Report Card
Posted: / Updated:

LOWEST SCORES:

Tin Roof – FD-SRV.: 80

Yum’s: 74

  • 3141 S. Perkins Rd. Memphis, TN 38118
  • Violations: “critical violations seen during inspection,” mold in ice machine, raw chicken stored above cooked chicken, wiping cloths not stored in bleach water, rice cooker not clean, grease build up

100s:

Lafayette’s Music Club (Upstairs Bar)

Mr. Tacos- Mobile Truck

Napa Café- Bar

Mellow Mushroom Pizza- BAR

Dinstuhl’s

  • 436 Grove Park Memphis, TN 38117
  • https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=460DE10B-70A7-4D8F-BDA1-E745EB33A1DA

Share this story

Latest News

More News