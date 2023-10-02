Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here.
Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more restaurant scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here.
Lowest Scores:
Los Comales Restaurant
4774 Summer Ave. Memphis, TN 38122
Score: 78
Violations include: Employees not washing their hands and changing gloves after changing tasks; employee wrapping tortillas with bare hands; unlabeled food containers; boxed vegetables stored on ground outside; employees making food without hairnets; dirty wiping cloths on food prep tables; dirty exterior of kitchen equipment; dirty interior of freezers and coolers; overfull dumpster; dirty floor and walls. See report.
Destination Education Learning (Food Services)
1643 Madison Ave. Memphis, TN 38104
Score: 85
Violations include: Hand washing sink doesn’t have paper towels and soap; date marking system is incorrect; thermometers not present in cold equipment; foods not labeled properly. See report.
Sumo Japan Sushi
7948 Winchester Road #107 Memphis, TN 38125
Score: 89
Violations include: Shrimp not at cold holding temperature; spray bottle with chemicals not labeled; no thermometer in deep freezers. See report.
100s
Grey’s Fine Cheeses, 709 S. Mendenhall Memphis, TN 38117
Rock N Roll Sushi (Bar), 9155 Poplar Ave #19 Germantown, TN 38138
Eggs Up Grill, 9155 Poplar Ave #24 Germantown, TN 38138
Rizzi Pizza & Paradiso Hub, 6230 Greenlee St., Ste. #4 Arlington, TN 38002
Relentless Hookah Lounge, 2697 S Perkins Rd Memphis, TN 38118
RP Track Restaurant & Bar (Bar), 3547 Walker Ave Memphis, TN 38111
Tacos Y Mariscos Mexico Express, 2560 Kirby Whitten Rd Memphis, TN 38133