Shelby County restaurant inspection scores, Sept. 21-28

LOWEST SCORES:
Chinese Kitchen: 74
- 1219 GETWELL RD Memphis, TN 38111
- Violations include: person in charge does not demonstrate knowledge, no soap and towels at sink in kitchen, no hair restraints, replace cutting boards, also not following CDC rules. They had a buffet. It was shut down. Not using a disinfectant
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=B1940487-6B21-4779-BE91-78B32F638A10
Memphis Best Wing #2: 85
- 5144 RIVERDALE SUITE 101 Memphis, TN 38141
- Violations include: dust build up, water coming out from base nozzle, water drop on bread from ceiling (bread rack moved), lettuce and tomatoes turned brown and translucent
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=DE137AD7-D91D-4320-AEB9-FC4222529A75
Marlowe’s: 85
- 4381 Elvis Presley Memphis, TN 38116
- Violations include: improper date marking, cutting boards need to be replaced, flies in the kitchen, and stove, grill coolers and floor need cleaning
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=3643963A-AD1A-4344-816D-BC0D5C991078
100s:
Chuck E. Cheese’s #970
- 3649 Hickory Hill Rd. Memphis, TN 38115
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=548724F2-C30D-49F1-911B-085FB8B4C80D
A&R BBQ #2
- 3721 Hickory Hill Memphis, TN 38115
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=43079CCD-D4C7-44DF-94B2-92029B85C564
Café Pontotoc (Bar)
- 314 S. Main Street Memphis, TN 38103
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=30D53C3C-B5B3-4AF9-85BB-D8A38FA401EA
MILK Dessert Bar
- 1789 KIRBY PKWY STE 10 Germantown, TN 38138
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=9017BA60-2426-4E32-AE87-97CF9CCF142F
Katie’s Kitchen
- 9056 Poplar Pike., Suite 109 Germantown, TN 38138
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=A6F9C5A0-8560-49E7-A003-2BC8AC49DE3D
Soul Fish Café- Bar
- 3160 Village Shop Germantown, TN 38138
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=A4AC23D6-E670-4CDF-9C3E-B6D078DC8DBD
Smurfey’s Smokehouse Mobile Food Vendor
- 2923 Invergarry Memphis, TN 38128
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=7B9875AE-B721-4DD3-8D65-F9B48FAA2B19
Café Keough Bar
- 12 S. Main St. Memphis, TN 38103
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=A5F31349-930D-4A44-ADC6-3975ED819DCB