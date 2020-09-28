Shelby County restaurant inspection scores, Sept. 21-28

Restaurant Report Card
Posted: / Updated:

LOWEST SCORES:

Chinese Kitchen: 74

Memphis Best Wing #2: 85

Marlowe’s: 85

100s:

Chuck E. Cheese’s #970

A&R BBQ #2

Café Pontotoc (Bar)

MILK Dessert Bar

Katie’s Kitchen

Soul Fish Café- Bar

Smurfey’s Smokehouse Mobile Food Vendor

Café Keough Bar

