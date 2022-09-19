Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here.

Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here.

Lowest Scores:

Houston High School – 83

9755 Wolf River Blvd., Germantown

Person in charge does not know the proper hot holding temperature, cold holding temperature, or danger zone temperatures. Lettuce at the cold holding table is reading above 41°F. Drink and milk coolers are not reaching the proper cold holding temperatures. Yogurt was reading out of temperature. Flies present throughout the kitchen and serving station areas. Cutting boards need to be replace due to severe stains and damage. Read full report

Comfort Inn and Suites – 83

1556 Sycamore View, Memphis

Pink and black built up at ice machine where ice is dispensed. Rm 403 toilet has a ring around it and needs to be cleaned. Room 400 tub is dirty. Soap scum and a piece of soap is present in tub. Stained mattress in room 403. Read full report

Highest Scores

Grey’s Fine Cheeses – 100

709 S. Mendenhall, Memphis