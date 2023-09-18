Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here.

Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more restaurant scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here.

Lowest Scores:

Margarita’s

97 S. Second St Memphis

Score: 72

Violations include: Person in charge cannot demonstrate knowledge; ice machine is not clean; several food temperatures in cold holding stations underneath grills are above 41 degrees; date marking system is incomplete; thermometers are not present in coolers; top of dishwasher is not clean; urinal is not working in men’s restroom; one toilet does not properly flush in women’s restroom; there is an odor in men’s restroom; there is a hole on the floor in the dishwasher area. See report

Taqueria Express #8

3491 Ramill Rd., Memphis

Score: 79

Violations include: Employee left truck and did not wash his hands once he entered truck; cutting board at cold holding table needs to be replaced; cooked chicken was cooked 3 days ago, queso was cooked Saturday, shredded beef was cooked Sunday. None of these food items are dated; marked; unlabeled containers of cooked beef, raw chicken, queso, raw beef and chopped onions; ants at sinks and drink machine. See report

Los Cabos of Germantown

2037 Exeter, Suite #2 Germantown

Score: 80

Violations include: Blood on the floor in the walk-in freezer; cutting boards deeply stained and grooved; food temperatures were observed above 41 degrees. See report

Kooky Canuck

87 S. Second Street, Memphis

Score: 84

Violations include: Interiors of reach-in coolers are not clean; cutting board is deeply stained and grooved; several food temperatures in cold holding station underneath grill are above 41 degrees. See report

100s

Los Cabos of Germantown – Bar

Pronto Pups – Liberty Bowl

Uncle Lou’s – Liberty Bowl

901 Brew Garden – Liberty Bowl

Blue Note- Liberty Bowl

City of Memphis Fav Fan – Liberty Bowl

Main Event – Bar

Garibaldi’s Pizza – 764 Mt. Moriah, Memphis

Taqueria Chelita – 2621 Kendall Ln, Memphis

Spice It Up Kitchens – 1150 N Germantown Pkwy, Memphis