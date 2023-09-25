Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here.

Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more restaurant scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here.

Lowest Scores:

Krystal #MFS011

1377 Union Ave. Memphis, TN 38104

Score: 75

Violations include: Employee put on gloves without washing hands and started working; black mold buildup in ice machine; food products not held at proper temperature; no thermometers in counter refrigerator and freezer; flies in the food prep and dining area; employees with no hair restraints in food prep area; floors need cleaning; ceiling and vents have dust buildup. See report.

Texas De Brazil

150 Peabody Place., STE 103 Memphis, TN 38103

Score: 79

Violations include: Ice machine not clean; foods held at improper temperature; food products not labeled; employees in meat section don’t wear hats or hairnets; cutting boards stained and grooved; coolers and freezers not clean; sanitizer level too low on dishwasher; ceiling vent is very dusty; ceiling tiles are stained throughout kitchen; floor isn’t clean. See report.

Thai Bistro

7140 Stage Road Memphis, TN 38133

Score: 80

Violations include: Ventilation hood filters have grease buildup; dempster doors sliding open; food splatter inside microwave; ice buildup in walk-in freezer; unlabeled food items; food items left uncovered. See report.

Jade’s Sports Bar & Grills, LLC

175 Peabody Place Memphis, TN 38103

Score: 81

Violations include: Cooler exceeds proper temperature; foods are not labeled; sanitizer not detected at dishwasher; coolers and freezers are not clean; seal around deep freezer is not clear; table underneath grill and deep fryer are very soiled; missing ceiling tiles; walls and floors are not clean. See report.

LaFayette’s Music Club (Food Service)

2119 Madison Ave Memphis, TN 38104

Score: 82

Violations include: Cutting boards deeply stained and grooved; ice machines are not clean; foods labeled with wrong discard dates; food containers labeled incorrectly; ice buildup in walk-in freezer; walls and ceilings are not clean. See report.

100s

Checker’s #3316, 3935 Park Ave. Memphis, TN 38111

Clydes Wings, 2571 Whitney Ave Memphis, TN 38127

Yep It’s A Burger, 3521 Airways Blvd Memphis, TN 38116

El Burrito Tex-Mex Mexican Food, 1247 Broadmoor St Memphis, TN 38111

Margaritas (Bar), 97 S. Second St Memphis, TN 38103