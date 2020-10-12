Shelby County restaurant inspection scores, Oct. 5 – 12

LOWEST SCORES:
KENTUCKY FRIED CHICKEN: 84
- 2055 Frayser Blvd. Memphis, TN 38127
- Violations include: build up throughout the kitchen, floors are poorly maintained, employees picked gloves off the floor, throw them away and then immediately handle raw chicken
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=721AC175-53D2-4AC4-A948-309D6117AE18
WENDYS: 76
- 2221 Frayser Blvd. Memphis, TN 38127
- Vioaltions include: no paper towels at handwashing station, unidentified toxic substance by handwashing station
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=407A1B71-C379-46F0-AAA3-C5BEBA652020
HAPPY MEXICAN: 65
- 385 S. Second St. Memphis, TN 38103
- Violations include: employees not educated on handwashing, raw chicken stored next to ready to eat food, drink machine need cleaning, food items out of temp, roaches crawling on the wall behind the food prep, employees not wearing hair restraint
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=99EF0805-EDFF-4DFF-8E6F-530A98D28921
VIETNAM RESTAURANT- FD SRV.: 77
- 74 CLEVELAND Memphis, TN 38104
- Violations include: employees need education on hand washing, no hair restraint, improper label and date marking, cutting boards need replacing, gloves improperly used, microwave is dirty
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=BDAFB4BE-7C3A-49C3-9B10-F9BEE1073DAF
100s:
ISABELLA’s PIZZA – FD-SRV
- 2801 BARTLETT BLVD. Memphis, TN 38134
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=787237E3-8317-4402-BA7D-37423B24C0DD
HOT DOG KING:
- 3449 ARDMORE Memphis, TN 38127
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=C87595C5-528D-4C29-AEF5-846BEBF98AAF
CIA BELLA:
- 565 Erin Memphis, TN 38117
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=D43F96B7-9DA2-471D-9583-5BCD5F85EF33
FLYING SAUCER
- 130 Peabody Place. Memphis, TN 38103
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=1AEDAE4B-CCA5-4CAD-B61E-7EA217A6EE05
BHAN THAI FOOD- BAR
- 1324 Peabody Ave. Memphis, TN 38104
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=0A72052C-C9AE-4B83-A390-E070062E554C