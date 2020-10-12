Shelby County restaurant inspection scores, Oct. 5 – 12

Restaurant Report Card
Posted: / Updated:

LOWEST SCORES:

KENTUCKY FRIED CHICKEN: 84

WENDYS: 76

HAPPY MEXICAN: 65

VIETNAM RESTAURANT- FD SRV.: 77

100s:

ISABELLA’s PIZZA – FD-SRV

HOT DOG KING:

CIA BELLA:

FLYING SAUCER

BHAN THAI FOOD- BAR

Share this story

Latest News

More News