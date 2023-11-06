Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here.

Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more restaurant scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here.

Lowest Scores:

Chili’s

1260 N. Germantown Pkwy Cordova, TN 38016

Score: 73

Violations include: Employees did not wash hands when changing stations; employees touching food with bare hands; dishwasher sanitizer low; cutting boards need replacing; expired items in walk-in cooler; employees not wearing any hair nets while preparing food; utensils stored improperly; dirty microwave; side of grills need cleaning; floors and dishwashing area need cleaning; stained ceiling tiles. See report.

KFC

3255 Austin Peay Memphis, TN 38128

Score: 80

Violations include: Employees eating while in the kitchen; employee touching food with bare hands; ice dispenser has black build-up; uncovered container of raw chicken in walk-in cooler; trash can in men’s restroom full; dirty floors and walls; no light shield covering light bulbs under ventilation hood. See report.

Darrick’s Kitchen

4018 Lamar Ave Memphis, TN 38118

Score: 81

Violations include: Person in charge did not demonstrate knowledge; walk-in cooler not working properly; no thermometer in freezer; food containers missing labels; wiping cloths improperly stored on prep table; inside of freezer need to be cleaned; grease build-up on fryers; no date marking on cooked food in refrigerator. See report.

100s

Popeye’s Chicken #9111, 3660 Austin Peay Hwy. Memphis, TN 38128

Cold – Hot Turkey, 6000 Poplar Ave Ste 250 Memphis, TN 38119

Poke Paradise, 5310 Crestview Rd Memphis, TN 38134