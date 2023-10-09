Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here.

Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more restaurant scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here.

Lowest Scores:

Another Broken Egg

65 S Highland Memphis, TN 38111

Score: 80

Violations include: Ice machine has buildup of pink slime and black mold; food products not held at proper temperature; no thermometers in walk-in cooler or refrigerated drawers; products missing labels; floors in food prep area need cleaning; food debris on floors; vents in food area have dust buildup. See report.

American Deli

4320 Elvis Presley Blvd Memphis, TN 38116

Score: 82

Violations include: Eggs improperly stored over grilled chicken; fries thawing stored under counter; no thermometers in chest freezers; food containers not labeled; food uncovered in freezer and prep cooler; yellow onions stored on the floor; employees not wearing hair restraints; drink machine dirty; dirty vent hood filters. See report.

Chili’s

7810 Poplar Ave. Germantown, TN 38138

Score: 86

Violations include: Cutting boards deeply stained and grooved; employees not wearing proper hair restraints; reach-in coolers and freezers not clean; dishwasher broken due to mechanical error; ceiling stained in some errors; vent stained due to buildup. See report.

100s

The Barbeque Lady Memphis LLC, 3719 Hickory Hill Road Memphis, TN 38115

Subway, 2838 Hickory Hill, Ste 3 Memphis, TN 38115

Smoothie King, 3680 Houston Levee Rd Ste. 101 Collierville, TN 38017

Steak Escape, 3680 S Houston Levee Rd 102 Collierville, TN 38017

Aunt Mimi’s Cake Pops, 6102 Ivawood Dr. Bartlett, TN 38134