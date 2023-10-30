Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here.

Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more restaurant scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here.

Lowest Scores:

American Deli

5849 Summer Avenue Memphis, TN 38134

Score: 67

Violations include: Employees didn’t understand kitchen operations; employee took a sip from a water bottle– they’re only allowed to drink from cups with a lid and straw; slice of cheese hard on ends and darker than other cheese; raw fish stored over food; cooked food not date marked; spray bottle near chemicals not labeled; food containers not labeled; employees not wearing hairnets while handling food; sanitizer test strips not available. See report.

Elena’s Taco Shop

6105 Highway 70 Memphis, TN 38134

Score: 80

Violations include: Raw beef stored above food; drink machine ice dispenser has pink slime; chemical bottles unlabeled; no thermometer in cold holding table; unlabeled food containers; cutting boards stained with too many grooves; dumpster sliding door open; grease build-up on back splatter wall; ceiling tiles stained; light shields missing over lights in kitchen. See report.

Sweet LaLa Bakery

6150 Poplar Avenue Ste 118 Memphis, TN 38119

Score: 82

Violations include: Ice machine not clean with pink substance build-up; cold foods not held at proper temperature; food containers on the floor; sanitizer is too low in dishwasher; dirty ceiling vents in restrooms. See report.

Let It Fly Restaurant

9091 Poplar Avenue Ste 101 Germantown, TN 38138

Score: 82

Violations include: Gnats in the women’s restaurant; no covering over lighting under vent-a-hood; dirty cutting boards; unlcean ice machine; black substance around the rim on the ice chute in the machine; dirty pizza ovens. See report.

100s

J & K Nutrition, 430 N Cleveland St Memphis, TN 38104

Joe’s Crashback (Bar), 1510 West Loop South Memphis, TN 77027

Emporio’s Table, 6974 Baintree Cove Memphis, TN 38119

Dynamic Duo, 1347 Faxon Memphis, TN 38104

The Green Beetle Food Truck, 325 S. Main Street Memphis, TN 38103

Taqueria 5 Estrellas, 3445 Stone Street Memphis, TN 38118