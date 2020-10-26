SCORES:
Church’s Fried Chicken: 69
- 2237 Frayser Blvd. Memphis, TN 38127
- Violations include: no paper towels at the handwashing station, raw chicken stored at a higher temp, excessive gnats in men’s restroom, pink residue in the ice machine, dirty facility
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=9D22B484-3876-45B1-A4BE-3D4C08BE09CC
Mesquite Chop House: 79
- 88 Union Ave. Memphis, TN 38103
- Violations include: steaks miscolored, chicken and steak have a foil smell, roach and gnats observed, ice machine and stove tops need cleaning
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=5CEDD7B0-B2BF-42DA-AD7C-8296FE53CF44
Grand Pacific: 82
- 6196 Stage Road Bartlett, TN 38134
- Violations include: bins stored on the floor, excessive water on the floor, plate used as scoop in raw shrimp bin
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=FAA32F94-E1B9-4BA7-B0B7-B9C026D931CD
Hugstables Sports Bar and Grill: 82
- 813 Jackson Ave. Memphis, TN 38107
- Violations include: employee didn’t wash hands properly, hand washing sinks blocked by electrical cords, soap not in men’s restroom, dirty equipment and walls
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=5794E79A-A3DE-488A-B70F-63D13A06EA69
Pizza Hut: 99
- 2919 Elmore Park Bartlett, TN 38134
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=95AC1CFE-9C89-4153-9CE8-9B0D5D360EE9
El Molino: 99
- 6496 Summer Ave., STE 103 Bartlett, TN 38134
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=21ED0B11-35E6-4B09-B08E-1BEF08849C54
- Utah man charged in violent rape, assault of gay woman allowed pretrial release without bail
- NASA discovers water on the sunlit surface of Moon
- Shelby County restaurant inspection scores, Oct. 19 – 26
- Atlanta rapper Silento charged with driving 143 mph on I-85
- Mississippi man charged with murder after human remains located at Riverside Marina