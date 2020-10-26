Shelby County restaurant inspection scores, Oct. 19 – 26

Church’s Fried Chicken: 69

Mesquite Chop House: 79

Grand Pacific: 82

Hugstables Sports Bar and Grill: 82

Pizza Hut: 99

El Molino: 99

  • 6496 Summer Ave., STE 103 Bartlett, TN 38134
  • https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=21ED0B11-35E6-4B09-B08E-1BEF08849C54

