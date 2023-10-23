Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here.

Lowest Scores:

The Happy Mexican

385 S. Second St. Memphis, TN 38103

Score: 63

Violations include: Proper hand washing is not being practiced; ice machine dirty; date marking system is inconsistent; chlorine not detected in dishwasher; food containers not labeled in reach-in cooler; food items not covered in cooler; hot water faucet at mop sink drips continuously; wiping cloths stored on the line and employees; ceiling tiles are stained, loose and uneven; walls in dish area are stained; no light in room where alcohol is stored. See report.

Margaritas

948 S Cooper Street Memphis, TN 38104

Score: 65

Violations include: Employee could not demonstrate knowledge of hot holding or cool down procedure; employees not washing hands; employees touching food with bare hands; handwashing sink was inaccessible; raw eggs stored about food; ice machine dirty; food uncovered in cooler and freezer; food stored on floor of walk-in freezer; ice scoop improperly stored; damaged floor tiles; stained walls and ceiling tiles in the kitchen area. See report.

American Deli

3850 Austin Peay Highway Suite #3 Memphis, TN 38128

Score: 80

Violations include: Person in charge could not explain how employees should wash dishes or do the cool-down process; employees no washing their hands; no hand soap or paper towels at hand sink; chemical spray bottle not labeled; uncovered food in walk-in freezer; no soap in men’s restroom; no paper towels in men’s and women’s restroom; both bathrooms have odor and are dirty; floor tiles stained in women’s restroom; women’s bathroom does not have trash can with a lid; hallway floor needs mopping. See report.

Paradox Catering & Consulting, LLC

870 Vance Avenue Memphis, TN 38126

Score: 82

Violations include: Handwashing sink in dishwash area does not work; no soap at hand washing sink; date marking system incorrect and inadequate; food is improperly thawing at room temperature; no thermometers in walk-in freezer; employees not wearing hairnets or hats; dishes and serving trays are not stored properly; ovens, grills, coolers, floors and freezers dirty; ceiling has missing and loose tiles; paint on walls is peeling. See report.

Lotus Thai

2845 Bartlett Blvd Bartlett, TN 38134

Score: 82

Violations include: Owner eating food in the kitchen; raw pork stored over rice; chicken improperly date marked; unlabeled food products; owner not wearing hair net while handling food; dishes stored improperly; dumpster lid open. See report.

China Wok

3850 Austin Peay, Suite #7 Memphis, TN 38128

Score: 84

Violations include: Raw beef stored over fruits, soy cause and vegetables; prep cooler not at correct temperature; chicken improperly date marked; unlabeled food containers; uncovered food in cooler; women’s restroom toilet handle chain broken; ceiling tile damaged in dining room. See report.

100s

Subarashi, 521 S Highland St Memphis, TN 38111

Subway #33752, 8070 US Hwy 64, Suite 106 Bartlett, TN 38134

Parkway BBQ Co. LLC, 141 Highway 72 Suite #6 Collierville, TN 38017

Dragon Fire Nutrition, 141 Highway 72 Suite. 7 Collierville, TN 38017

Nostalgic Tea, 684 West Poplar Collierville, TN 38017

Wendy’s, 717 W. Poplar Avenue Collierville, TN 38017

Guthrie’s, 8075 Dexter Cordova, TN 38018

Sabor Jarocho, 4126 S. Germantown Road Memphis, TN 38125

Papa John’s, 830 N. Germantown Cordova, TN 38016