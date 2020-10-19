Shelby County restaurant inspection scores, Oct. 12 – 19

LOWEST SCORE:
Outback Steakhouse #4301: 86
- 2255 Union Ave. Memphis, TN 38104
- Violations include: improper thawing of lobster, live roach crawling on the wall in the food area, meat stored near salmon, grease buildup
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=E075AF6E-0DC3-420A-A851-84239DE9E444
100s:
Paula & Raifords Disco
- 14 S. Second St. Memphis, TN 38103
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=EE3CA4DB-2DD2-4621-B40E-CB68C783E5FE
Piccadilly’s
- 246 S. Belvedere Memphis, TN 38104
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=4CA156B1-8340-4770-BA86-A1DAAE83676B
Taco Bell #27242
- 880 W. Poplar Collierville, TN 38017
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=C19973E4-483A-4EC7-A184-BCB57A58A375
World’s Best Funnel Cakes
- 5352 CROCKETT COVE Memphis, TN 38141
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=C5EEB945-06D5-4A52-8FDF-56D8207B1971
The Liquor Store (Bar)
- 2655 Broad Avenue Memphis, TN 38112
- https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/inspection/?inspectionID=7819AE33-4DE8-4795-8907-B64440B39681
